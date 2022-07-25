‘House of the Dragon’: Everything We Know About the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

TL;DR:

House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones prequel centered on House Targaryen.

The new series starring Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy will debut on HBO on August 21.

House of the Dragon will cover events outlined in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

It’s been years since Game of Thrones fans waited in front of the TV for new content, but they’ll return to Westeros when House of the Dragon debuts this August. The Game of Thrones prequel starring Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, and Olivia Cooke will cover major events from Westeros’ history, many of which are outlined in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. Here’s everything we know about House of the Dragon, including its release date on HBO.

When is ‘House of the Dragon’ set and what is it about?

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will take place 200 years before the events of the original series, but it will feature another feud for the Iron Throne. This time, the fight will take place within one family. The show will see the members of House Targaryen quarreling over who becomes heir to King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

The two major contenders are Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), both of whom will start a war over their quests for the kingdom. And with House Targaryen in the midst of its golden age, fans can expect to see plenty of dragons.

The war in question — dubbed the Dance of Dragons — is referenced throughout Game of Thrones, but it will be fully fleshed out in the prequel. So, when can fans expect this new addition to the Game of Thrones universe? Fortunately, it’s headed our way soon.

With more politics, sword fights, and dragons to look forward to, Game of Thrones fans won’t want to miss out on HBO’s prequel series. Fortunately, the release date for House of the Dragon is soon. The show will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21, 2022.

Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will air new episodes every Sunday. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes in total, giving fans plenty of content to look forward to.

There’s been no confirmation of a second season. However, according to Variety, showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed that they’re planning for another batch of episodes during the show’s Comic-Con panel.

With such a large ensemble cast, it’s probably no surprise multiple seasons are needed to tell this story. So, which actors will headline the Game of Thrones prequel series?

Who’s in the cast of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel?

Part of Game of Thrones’ appeal was the cast that brought its complex characters to life, and House of the Dragon has swept up similar talent for the prequel. The four most noteworthy actors highlighted in the trailer include:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cook as Alicent Hightower

Those four play prominent roles in the coming war for the throne. However, many other stars round out the cast. According to TVLine, fans can expect to see the following talent in House of the Dragon:

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Steve Touissant as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin “Breakbones” Strong

David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos

Jefferson Hall as twins Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury

Similar to Game of Thrones, the massive cast will likely take some getting used to. Fortunately, fans will get the chance to know them soon. And if they’re anything like the personalities from the original series, viewers will fall for them in no time.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21, 2022.

