House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Will See a ‘Different Side’ of Daemon

It’s hard to believe that the House of the Dragon finale airs tonight. The ten-episode prequel series drew in many viewers and has already been renewed for season 2. Matt Smith brought to life Daemon Targaryen, one of George R.R. Martin’s most polarizing characters, and fans should expect to see a different side of him in the season finale.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for House of the Dragon Finale.]

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Liam Daniel/HBO

‘House of the Dragon’ has portrayed Daemon’s violent nature

Daemon Targaryen is a character that House of the Dragon fans has many opinions about. Daemon certainly is no angel. One of his first scenes in the series shows him and his men violently slaughtering criminals in King’s Landing. He celebrates the death of Viserys’ son Baelon, who died shortly after birth, and attempts to seduce Rhaenyra in a brothel.

House of the Dragon also put its own interpretation on some of Daemon’s scenes and appears to paint him in an even more negative light. In George R.R. Martin’s novels, Daemon’s first wife, Lady Rhea Royce dies from falling off her horse. The series gave Daemon an active role in her death, implying that he crushed Rhea’s skull after the fall paralyzed her.

Sarah Hess says the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale will show a ‘different side’ of Daemon

The House of the Dragon finale is approaching, and fans should keep an eye on Daemon Targaryen. “We will see a different side of him,” writer Sara Hess said of the House of the Dragon finale while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“And right now, we’re writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that,” she continued.

While Hess’ comment could mean fans will see a different side of Daemon’s personality, it looks like they will also be treated to something they haven’t seen Daemon do before. The trailer shows Daemon singing in High Valyrian while approaching a dragon.

Fiction Horizon speculates that this dragon is Vermithor. In the books, Vermithor, aka the Bronze Fury, became riderless and retired to his lair after the death of his rider, Jaehaerys I Targaryen.

Vermithor was the second largest and oldest dragon next to Vhagar. Now that the Dance of the Dragons has begun, it makes sense that Daemon may try to claim Vermithor in the House of the Dragon finale.

‘House of the Dragon’ reportedly cut and emotional Daemon scene

Another thing that House of the Dragon changed about Daemon is his relationship with his second wife, Laena, and their two daughters. In the show, Daemon favors Baela because she has a dragon, though this treatment isn’t mentioned in the book.

The series also changed Laena’s death, showing her choosing to die in Vhagar’s fire. This left no room for the scene from the books where Daemon holds his wife’s body.

The love shared between mother and daughter. pic.twitter.com/bwq3sFRgzU — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 29, 2022

Additionally, Inverse notes that House of the Dragon appears to have cut an existing scene where Daemon hugs Rhaena and Baela after Laena’s death. Instead, he only appears on a bridge with them as they sniffle in tears.

It’s possible that the House of the Dragon finale could show a slightly more compassionate and fatherly side of Daemon toward his family now that the war has begun.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

