‘House of the Dragon’ Heartthrob Fabien Frankel’s Father Suffered a Tragic Death

Fabien Frankel‘s career before House of the Dragon was just beginning. However, his turn as Criston Cole in the Game of Thrones prequel has given him the much-needed boost, and following that is sure to land him more roles in the future.

Unfortunately, the star’s father, an actor himself, suffered a tragic death when Frankel was a toddler.

Fabian Frankel’s father died tragically when the actor was young

Frankel was born in 1994 to actor Mark Frankel and advertising exec Caroline Besson. His father, Mark, was an actor who was known for his astonishing smile. Mark was spotted by a casting agent in a play and was cast in the miniseries A Season of Giants, beating out over 80 actors for the part.

The actor worked on the show with F. Murray Abraham, Ian Holm, and John Glover. His next role, Maigret, saw him star alongside Albus Dumbledore portrayer Michael Gambon. Mark appeared in several other productions, including Young Catherine, Leon the Pig Farmer, For Roseanna, Fortune Hunter, and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Mark died in 1996, according to Popbuzz, at the age of 34 when he was hit by a lorry, dying from the injuries sustained from the accident. Frankel was only two years old when Mark died, and his second son wasn’t born yet.

Frankel’s mother, Besson, also tried her hand at acting. According to IMDb, she has three acting credits, all of which are video shorts. She appeared in When We’re Wild and Une Miss S’immisce in 2016 and in VVCC in 2017. She is also credited as a composer for Where We’re Wild.

Fabian Frankel’s career

Frankel’s career is still in its infancy stage, having started on stage in the production of The Knowledge in 2017 at Charing Cross Theatre. The actor made his onscreen debut in the Emilia Clarke-led film Last Christmas in 2019. That same year he landed the role of Theo Sipowicz in an NYPD Blue spinoff.

In 2021, he appeared in The Serpent playing Dominique Renelleau. That year, Variety named him a 2021 Brit to Watch, and in 2022, he began playing the role of Ser Criston Cole in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Fabian Frankel says his character is an open book

Frankel plays Ser Criston Cole of the House Cole, a minor house in service to House Dondarrion. Right off the bat, Criston proves he is not one to play with as he duels with and wins against Daemon Targaryen. After his win, Criston asks for Princess Rhaenyra’s favor, and she throws her laurel wreath down to him for luck.

Six months after the event, Rhaenyra insists that Criston be placed in the Kingsguard as he is the only candidate with combat experience. By the time the fourth episode rolled around, Rhaenyra and Criston had gotten close enough to sleep together, even though it was one of the most awkward sex scenes in the show.

Criston breathes and lives the Targaryens. He is loyal to them and is affectionate toward Rhaenyra and according to Frankel, what you see is what you get when it comes to his character. “Criston is a knight born the son of a steward in Blackhaven, who by hook or by crook ends up becoming an integral part in the dance of the dragons and the rise of the Targaryen family,” the actor told the House of the Dragon podcast.

Frankel said he doesn’t believe his character has any ill intentions “or Machiavellian desires” to achieve greatness or get in the middle of the Targaryen family dynamic. However, he admits that not being born with royal blood helps Criston maintain an objective perspective.

