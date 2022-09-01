‘House of the Dragon’: Who Is Lady Mysaria?

House of the Dragon introduced Daemon’s lover Lady Mysaria, but the importance of her role in the series isn’t clear so far. After Daemon celebrates Prince Baelon’s death, King Viserys banishes him to the Vale. However, in episode 2, he sets his sights on Dragonstone and announces his plans to marry Mysaria. Here’s what you need to know about this character.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Sonoya Mizuno as Lady Mysaria in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Daemon announces his upcoming wedding to Lady Mysaria in ‘House of the Dragon’

In the first episode of House of the Dragon, Mysaria makes a brief with Daemon. After King Viserys hears word of Daemon celebrating Prince Baelon’s death shortly after his birth, he banishes him to the Vale.During episode 2, Daemon sets up shop at Dragonstone, the seat of House Targaryen.

He also steals the dragon egg that was meant to be given to Baelon and surrounds himself with the protection of the City Watch. Daemon then sends word to Viserys that he will take a second wife, as was tradition in old Valyria. He plans to marry Lady Mysaria, a former prostitute, and also reveals that she is with child.

However, Mysaria is not pregnant, and she doesn’t seem to be on board with Daemon’s lies and reckless behavior. She rightfully points out that if the King takes back Dragonstone, Daemon’s status will protect him, but she doesn’t have the same luxury.

Who is Daemon’s first wife in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Fans may also wonder why Daemon is so keen on taking a second wife when he is already married. According to whattowatch.com, his estranged first wife is Lady Rhea Royce. Daemon married her out of duty to strengthen the relationship between House Targaryen and House Royce.

However, they absolutely cannot stand each other. Daemon refers to Lady Rhea as a “bronze b***h,” and the husband and wife do not see each other often.

Sonoya Mizuno’s character Mysaria, explained

Den of Geek writes that Daemon likely found Mysaria in the “pillow houses” and “pleasure gardens” in the city of Lys. The outlet also points out that the Lyseni people’s appearances are generally similar in appearance to the Targaryens, with blonde hair and lilac eyes.

However, Mysaria has dark hair, so she may not be ethnically Lyseni. In fact, Mysaria mentions to Daemon in House of the Dragon Episode 2 that she has been “sold as property more times than I care to count, beginning in a homeland I can no longer recall.”

Den of Geek also notes that Mysaria is more than she seems in the first two episodes of House of the Dragon. Her skills in the realm of espionage and sabotage prove useful in the wars to come.

New episodes of House of the Dragon drop Sundays on HBO Max.

