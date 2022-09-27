‘House of the Dragon’ Larys Strong’s Scheme in Episode 6, Explained

House of the Dragon introduced Lord Larys Strong in episode 5 when he helped Alicent learn the truth about Rhaenyra’s night out with Daemon. In episode 6, he remains by Alicent’s side, sharing whispers and rumors with her. By the end of the episode, Larys commits a horrendous act that benefits him in more ways than one.

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

‘House of the Dragon’ introduced Lord Larys Strong in episode 5

House of the Dragon first introduced Lord Larys Strong in Episode 5. Alicent believes Rhaenyra when she tells her friend that she never had sex on her night out with Daemon. However, Larys implies to Alicent that he saw the Grand Maester bring Rhaenyra moon tea — an abortifacient. Alicent then realizes she is being deceived.

“He is one of the only people to listen to her properly, and I think he feels he’s the only one who sees her truly,” Matthew Needham said of his character Larys in a featurette. “He’s a player. He’s looking into the future and seeing what she [Alicent] is going to be and he sort of placed his chips and then will wait for that to come home for him,” executive producer and writer Sara Hess added.

Lord Larys has his brother and father killed in episode 6

House of the Dragon Episode 6 jumps forward 10 years, and it seems that Larys has formed a kind of friendship with Alicent while keeping her informed of everything he knows. “It’s been my duty to tell you of happenings about the castle,” Larys says to Alicent.

During their conversation, Alicent tells Larys that his father, Lyonel Strong, tried to resign his position as Hand to King Viserys due to Harwin Strong’s fight with Criston Cole. Viserys, however, refused to accept his resignation. Alicent then states that she wishes her father, Otto Hightower, were still Hand to the King.

Later, Larys hires men to kill his father and brother, leaving the position of Hand open. “When she says, ‘I wish my father were here,’ a normal person would say, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry for you. Why don’t you write him a letter?'” co-showrunner Ryan Condal said. “Larys hears, ‘Go out and kill my father and my brother so that the King doesn’t have a Hand so you can bring your father back.'”

Larys now has leverage over Queen Alicent

At the end of House of the Dragon Episode 6, Larys implies to Alicent that he murdered Harwin and Lyonel for her. Alicent is disturbed and states that she never wished for that. “By claiming that he did it as a favor to her, he catches Alicent in a net,” Hess stated. “So he gets a much bigger prize in that than just becoming the lord of Harrenhal.”

