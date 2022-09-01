‘House of the Dragon’: Why Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Never Interacted With Their Older Counterparts

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have been tremendous on House of the Dragon. Since the series jumps in time every episode, the two will soon be replaced by new actors playing their older counterparts. While they’re playing the same character, Alcock and Carey never interacted with the older versions of their characters, but there is a good reason why.

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey play essential characters in ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones that takes place almost 200 years before the events of the original series. The series focuses on the Targaryen civil war as the Targaryens fight from within over control of the Iron Throne.

Milly Alcock plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra is the daughter of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and the heir to the Iron Throne. Emily Carey plays Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and the new wife of Viserys.

Alcock and Carey are becoming stars thanks to their roles in the HBO series. However, they may not be on the show much longer as the series will jump ahead to when they are both adults. Rhaenyra will be played by Emma D’Arcy, while Alicent will be played by Olivia Cooke.

Carey and Alcock never interacted with Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy

In an interview with The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, Carey talked about playing the younger version of Alicent and passing the character on to Cooke. Carey says that she and House of the Dragon co-star Milly Alcock never interacted with Cooke or D’Arcy, and were advised not to. The main reason is that they are essentially playing two different characters.

“I had so much creative freedom in this role, in a sense, it’s like we’re playing two completely different characters,” Carey shares. “Me and Olivia didn’t talk at all about the character or the job, in the same way Emma and Milly didn’t. We were advised not to because it is like we’re literally playing completely different people.”

“Ten years is a really long time, you know?” Carey continues. “You’re seeing them go from practically children into grown women, there’s a lot of growing up to do, so yeah, they treated us like different characters. It didn’t feel like I was playing a younger version of a character that I’m so used to doing at this point, maybe one day I will be the main one and someone will be playing younger versions of me.”

‘House of the Dragon’ is breaking viewership records

House of the Dragon has been breaking viewership records on HBO. The first episode had the most viewers for any HBO premiere and the second episode had even more viewers. HBO has a lot of faith in this series as it has already been greenlit for season 2.

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey may not return for season 2 of House of the Dragon as their characters get older, but they have bright futures ahead of them. House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

