‘House of the Dragon’: Will Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Return? ‘It’s Been Spoken About’

House of the Dragon has thrown viewers forward in time yet again, and in episode 6, the shift comes with new actors. Most notably, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke have replaced Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as House of the Dragon‘s two biggest players: Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

After spending so much time with young Rhaenyra and Alicent, many viewers were sad to see Alcock and Carey go. Could they make a comeback in later seasons of House of the Dragon? According to Carey, nothing’s been confirmed — but conversations have been had.

‘House of the Dragon’ just bid farewell to Milly Alcock and Emily Carey

That’s right, House of the Dragon Episode 5 marked Milly Alcock and Emily Carey’s final performances as Rhaenyra and Alicent — assuming they don’t return during a later season.

Following Rhaenyra’s wedding to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), House of the Dragon Episode 6 brings viewers around a decade forward. In fact, so much time has passed that Rhaenyra has three children. And Alicent’s kids have grown up quite a bit — though perhaps not enough to understand what a precarious situation House Targaryen is currently in.

Either way, the jump is large enough that Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke have taken over as older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent. But could we see the younger iterations of the characters again? The actors know as little as we do, but Carey recently revealed that it’s been discussed.

Could the young Rhaenyra and Alicent actors return later?

That’s right, it seems the creatives behind House of the Dragon are thinking about whether they should bring Milly Alcock and Emily Carey back later on. However, if they’ve reached any consensus, they’ve kept it to themselves.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Carey admitted that discussions have taken place — and that she’d be interested in reprising her role beyond House of the Dragon Season 1.

“It’s been spoken about, conversations have happened, but, in all honesty, I know absolutely nothing and I have no idea,” Carey said. “Of course, I would love to come back. It depends on how it’s received and where they want to take the show next. I’m just going with the flow!”

It certainly would be nice to see Alcock and Carey in House of the Dragon again, whether it’s for season 2 or even later than that. But how can the Game of Thrones prequel make that happen? There’s one simple way that could work.

How ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 could bring back Milly Alcock and Emily Carey

If House of the Dragon brings Milly Alcock and Emily Carey back, it could do so through flashbacks. The series already skips around in time, so revisiting the past wouldn’t feel totally out of character. It’s not a storytelling device Game of Thrones utilized often. However, House of the Dragon will tackle events heavily influenced by Rhaenyra and Alicent’s childhoods. As such, it makes sense that the show might revisit them.

Only time will tell if the prequel goes this route, but we’re hoping it does. Alcock and Carey nailed their parts during season 1, and there’s no reason to think they wouldn’t do the same in future episodes.

