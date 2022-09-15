‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock Thinks Rhaenyra Would Pick Daemon Over Criston

In House of the Dragon Episode 4, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) has intimate scenes with two characters. She spends the evening out with her uncle Daemon, which ends with the pair kissing in a brothel. Later, Rhaenyra sleeps with Ser Criston Cole. Although the Princess likes both of these men, Milly Alcock thinks her character’s feelings are stronger for Daemon in House of the Dragon.

Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra and Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole in 'House of the Dragon'

Rhaenyra has intimate scenes with Daemon and Criston in episode 4

House of the Dragon Episode 4 featured several steamy scenes. Daemon leads Rhaenyra on a night out where the two disguise their Targaryen looks and attend a play. Later, he tries to seduce Rhaenyra in a brothel but finds himself unable to have sex with her.

According to the series co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, Daemon introduced the idea of sex as a pleasure for women to Rhaenyra. “She comes home, and Criston Cole seems to be the nearest person available,” Sapochnik said in a featurette.

“It’s very much against his oath. He swore an oath of chastity to put on the white cloak, but he’s also carried a torch for her,” co-showrunner Ryan Condal adds. “And that’s it. Everything changes from that point forward for Rhaenyra.”

Milly Alcock thinks Rhaenyra would choose Daemon over Criston in ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon‘s intimate scene between Rhaenyra and Criston is surprisingly different than most of the sex scenes in Game of Thrones. Rhaenyra is the one to initiate their interaction, teasing Criston by stealing his helmet and then kissing him when he tries to retrieve it.

For years now, Criston has been Rhaenyra’s sworn protector. It’s obvious that a closeness has grown between the two of them. In the previous episode, Criston jokes with Rheanyra when she becomes frustrated by her father’s requests for her to marry.

“I wrestled with [her feelings for Criston] the whole time, in the show,” House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock told The New York Post. “I think that she wants to be seen, and ultimately Daemon and Cristan Cole are the only two people who really see her. Both of them see her for different reasons.”

“Daemon kind of has the upper hand, and Rhaenyra has the upper hand with Cole, and that turns her on a bit,” the actor added. “I think that she genuinely likes him. But I don’t think she would pick him over Daemon, ultimately.”

Rhaenyra marries Daemon in George R.R. Martin’s books

By the end of House of the Dragon Episode 4, Rhaenyra agrees to marry Laenor Valyron, though it’s only out of duty. It’s worth noting Milly Alcock’s belief that Rhaenyra would likely choose Daemon over Criston in House of the Dragon because things are about to become a lot more complicated.

If the show follows the books, Criston will later become the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and the pair will be adversaries in the Dance of the Dragons. What’s more, Rhaenyra marries Daemon in the books after Leanor’s death, causing a great scandal.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

