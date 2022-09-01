‘House of the Dragon’: Only 4 Characters Have Different Actors for Their Older and Younger Selves

Houe of the Dragon will feature a 10-year time jump at some point in the series. After this, some of the show’s younger character roles will be taken on by older actors. However, not all of the actors are being replaced. Here’s what you need to know about the show’s upcoming casting changes.

Theo Nate as Leanor in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

‘House of the Dragon’ focuses on ‘two women and two men’

House of the Dragon will feature several time jumps, and the first has already occurred. Six months pass between episode 2 and Queen Aemma’s death in episode 1. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there will be a 10-year time jump midway through the series.

Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik broke down the series’ story while speaking to the outlet. “The main characters are two women and two men. There’s the king (Viserys), his brother (Daemon), the king’s daughter (Rhaenyra), and her best friend (Alicent),” he stated.

“Then the best friend becomes the king’s wife and thereby the queen. That in itself is complicated — when your best friend goes and marries your dad. But from the tiniest things, it slowly evolves this gigantic battle between two sides.”

A close bond. pic.twitter.com/2eh74V1f1v — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 23, 2022

New actors will take over Rhaenyra and Alicent’s roles midway through ‘House of the Dragon’

At the start of the series, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Alicent (Emily Carey) are only 14-year-old teenagers. After the 10-year time jump, their roles will be taken over by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke. However, because their characters start off the series as older men, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith will continue to portray Viserys and Daemon.

“It’s a conceit, but I think it does work, having watched it a bunch of times,” co-showrunner Ryan Condal said during a roundtable interview with Insider.

“The people that are truly children in this are the ones that get recast. And the people that are already adults when we meet them, we age them up through hair and makeup, and sometimes the actors change their voice.”

Twins Laenor and Laena will also be recast

Two other characters will be replaced with new actors after the time jump. Twins Laenor and Laena Velaryon also have an important role in the series. They are the children of Corlys Velaryon and Rheanys Targaryen. At the start of the series, they are 12 years old.

‘House of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine and Nova Mosé-Foueillis | Ollie Upton / HBO

According to Radio Times, Theo Nate portrays a young Laenor in the earlier part of House of the Dragon. His role will later be taken over by John Macmillan. Laenor is Rhaenyra’s first husband and the heir to Driftmark.

In episode 2, Corlys and Rhaenys try to convince Viserys to marry their 12-year-old daughter Laena. In this scene, she is portrayed by Nova Fouellis-Mose. Her role will later be taken over by Nanna Blondell, who will portray an adult Lady Laena.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

