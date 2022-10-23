‘House of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine Wishes He Was in Season 2 for the Interviews

Now that House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost over, people have seen how complex Paddy Considine’s role as King Viserys truly is. Before the show aired, Considine lamented that most reporters didn’t have very much to ask him. Now, he’s not going to be doing press for House of the Dragon Season 2, but he wishes he could just to get better questions.

Considine was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Oct. 14. Discussing his run as King Viserys, Considine acknowledged he wishes he were in House of the Dragon Season 2 just to talk to people who have seen all of season 1. The season finale premieres Oct. 23 on HBO Max.

Reporters thought King Viserys was boring before they saw ‘House of the Dragon’

For a show as major as House of the Dragon, HBO Max kept spoilers pretty tight. As such, reporters only knew the basics about King Viserys, and that led to some mundane interviews for Considine.

“I found it a bit odd really because you’re there with a show, you’re unknown,” Considine said on Happy Sad Confused. “There’s a kind of buzz about something that nobody’s seen. So you’re there talking about a show that nobody has any idea if it’s going to succeed or fail. You’re playing some boring king as far as they’re concerned, some good king who’s kind of a boring guy.”

Why Paddy Considine wishes King Viserys was in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Viserys played a major game of thrones on House of the Dragon, naming Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, Emma D’Arcy) his successor even though he had sons with Alicent (Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke). The death of King Viserys alone is such a monumental plot point, that would’ve made interviews more interesting. But it’s a Catch-22 because now he can’t be in House of the Dragon Season 2.

“You’re having to sit there and tolerate all the nonsense, in the back of your mind going ‘If I was in season 2 for example, it would probably be a lot easier,’” Considine said.

Paddy Considine appreciates the press

Considine hardly resents the press who took the time to speak to him before House of the Dragon premiered though.These frustrations are champagne problems. More unusual, Considine said, was stumping again after years of isolation.

“It’s all right,” Considine said. “It’s a bit of an assault if you’re not used to it. It’s like retraining your brain again to try and deal with it all. Particularly post the pandemic, I know it seems like it’s fading in the distance now, but I think I forgot how to behave quite a bit. It was really weird. The press all went well enough.”

