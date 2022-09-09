‘House of the Dragon’: Rhaenyra Has More Fun in Future Episodes, Milly Alcock Says

House of the Dragon is taking Game of Thrones fans back into the deep history of the Targaryen family. We’re just starting to meet the generation that ruled 172 years before Daenerys, and they’re already compelling. On House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra has quite the journey ahead of her, and actor Milly Alcock says it won’t all be trauma and drama.

Alcock was a guest on the House of the Dragon podcast for episode 3, “Second of His Name,” on Sept. 4. She discussed how Rhaenyra would get a chance to let loose and have some fun in Westeros. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere Sundays on HBO.

Rhaenyra had more fun before her mother died

House of the Dragon introduced Rhaenyra riding her dragons. Her mother tried to convince her to take a husband, but Rhaenyra didn’t want that. And she was doing well with her rebel spirit. Unfortunately, when her mother died during childbirth, that started a whole new game of thrones.

Her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), needed an heir, so the search began. He considered Rhaenyra as the first Targaryen queen. Ultimately, Viserys chose to marry Alicent (Emily Carey), so she could produce a male heir. That not only took away the throne but also Rhaenyra’s best friend.

Rhaenyra will pick her battles, literally and figuratively, in ‘House of the Dragon’

Rhaenyra had to get serious pretty fast. Outside her castle, she’s also faced her uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith). Alcock said Rhaenyra will find some more moments for levity. Hopefully, Alcock will get to play them. Emma D’Arcy joins the cast in episode 6 to play an older Rhaenyra.

“I think Rhaenyra has a certain playfulness that was really fun to explore,” Alcock said on the House of the Dragon podcast. “And we kind of see her allow herself to have fun as she gets older because she understands what’s at stake, which means that she behaves differently in certain situations but also means that she lets herself go when she doesn’t have to be so serious.”

What does breezy Rhaenyra look like?

Rhaenyra has still had moments of frivolity in the first three episodes. She got to attend a joust and watch Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) best Daemon. Alcock said Rhaenyra would bring her rebelliousness to political discussions too.

“Like, she learns how to read a room better within that, and it was so much fun just getting to be cheeky,” Rhaenyra said.

Now that will be fun to see. Rhaenyra already held her own in Viserys’s court and didn’t let any of the elders intimidate her from influencing her father. It didn’t quite work, but everyone is so serious in Westeros. It’s about time for some cheeky sarcasm to cut through the game of thrones.

