‘House of the Dragon’: Rhaenyra Did Not Appear in Episode 9 — Who Supports Her Succession?

House of the Dragon Episode 9 is aptly named “The Green Council.” The episode follows Alicent, her family, and the rest of King’s Landing in the aftermath of King Viserys death. Notably, Rhaenyra, Daemon, and most of the “Blacks,” aka Rhaenyra’s faction of supporters in the Dance of the Dragons, do not appear in this episode, so who supports her succession?

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 9.]

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

The Green Council convenes to plot Aegon’s succession in “House of the Dragon’ Episode 9

House of the Dragon Episode 9 picks up in the immediate aftermath of King Viserys’ death. Due to Viserys confusing final words, Alicent believes that he changed his mind and decided Aegon should be king instead of Rhaenyra.

Alicent and Otto gather the small council to figure out the next steps, but there are plans set in motion that Alicent did not expect. “Alicent is horrified because she realizes not only is her husband dead and she has to process that, but secretly her council has been plotting for this very day to come so that they can overthrow Rhaenyra and install Aegon her son on the throne,” co-showrunner Ryan Condal said in a featurette. “Which is the thing that she’s wanted, but she didn’t want to do it through dastardly deeds.”

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Not everyone in King’s Landing supports the Greens

The Greens are immediately met with resistance. Lyman Beesbury speaks up against the small council’s attempts to usurp the throne from Rhaenyra. He also states that he does not believe Viserys changed his mind about Rhaenyra’s succession. For this, Ser Criston Cole smashes Lyman’s head on the table and kills him.

“We liked the idea that Beesbury was an honorable man at his core and a real fan of Viserys,” Condal said in the featurette. “He seems to be this kind of doddering old man whose losing his grip a bit on his faculties, but then we love that he makes this final, triumphant last stand and calls everybody in the room a liar and a traitor and then dies for it but goes out in a very unexpected but I think honorable way.”

Later, Lord Otto holds court for the lords in King’s Landing, asking them to swear fealty to Aegon. A few refuse, and one, who later tries to flee, is hanged in the courtyard. However, one of Rhaenyra’s supporters manage to flee King’s Landing.

Rhaenys flees to warn Rhaenyra with Ser Erryk’s help

While searching the streets for Aegon, Ser Erryk Cargyll loses any remaining faith he had in Aegon’s ability to rule. Aegon has been known as a drunk who enjoys all manner of depravity. Erryk also learns what his brother Arryk already knows. Aegon enjoys watching children with sharpened teeth and nails fight in an arena. He has also fathered several bastard children and abandoned them in Flea Bottom.

Luke Tittensor as Ser Arryk and Elliott Tittensor as Ser Erryk in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

With this in mind, Erryk decides to help Princess Rhaenys flee the castle. “Rhaenys wakes up and realizes that she’s a prisoner because should she get out, the fear is that she’ll go straight to Rheanyra and tell her what’s going on,” co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik stated.

“Erryk Cargyll, who had enough of Aegon and does not want to see him become king, defects from the Kingsguard and takes Rhaenys out of the castle with him right in the midst of this big roundup to witness the coronation,” Condal added. Rhaenys then finds her dragon, Meleys, and makes a dramatic escape on her back.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Who Does Rhaenyra Marry in the Books?