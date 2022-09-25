‘House of the Dragon’: The ‘Rock N’ Roll’ Reason Ser Criston Cole Asked for Rhaenyra’s Favor

On House of the Dragon, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) first met Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) after his duel with Daemon (Matt Smith). Criston won the duel and asked for Rhaenyra’s favor. Rhaenyra is still growing up, and will soon be played by Emma D’Arcy, but Frankel said Criston had good reason for asking her favor.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.]

L-R: Fabien Frankel, Matt Smith | Ollie Upton/HBO

Frankel was a guest on the House of the Dragons podcast on Sept. 11. Discussing Criston’s relationship with Rhaenyra, Frankel shared what he called the “rock n’ roll” reason Criston began his relationship with Rhaenyra at the duel. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere Sundays on HBO Max.

Rhaenyra is the only one with favor to give on ‘House of the Dragon’

Even the very first episode of House of the Dragon centers Rhaenyra as the available princess. Others in the court have already given their favor, but Frankel said Criston didn’t enter the duel to make a play for Rhaenyra.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Fabien Frankel Reveals Deleted Ser Criston Cole Scene

“Alicent’s favor’s already been asked for,” Frankel said on the House of the Dragon podcast. “Rhaenys’s favor has already been asked for. I don’t know that he’s going into this tournament going I’m going to ask for Rhaenyra’s favor.”

Ser Criston Cole began courting Rhaenyra to spite Daemon in ‘House of the Dragon’

The duel was a striking set piece that began as a joust and proceeded to a mace fight. Criston won and Daemon was not sportsmanlike. So Frankel thinks Criston’s initial request of Rhaenyra was just to get back at his opponent.

“I think the fact that Rhaenyra is Daemon’s niece and Daemon has refused to shake his hand at the end of the bout, it’s sort of Criston going, ‘You know, I’m going to go and do this thing that feels kind of rock n’ roll,’” Frankel said.

So begins an epic courtship

Frankel was aware of Rhaenyra’s age in the scene, and says Criston was too. Alcock is 22 but plays young Rhaenyra as a teenager.

A knight amongst dragons.



Fabien Frankel breaks down Ser Criston Cole’s motivations and true intentions on the #GameofThrones podcast. pic.twitter.com/3ISf7lJ1QG — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 12, 2022

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Why Milly Alcock Said ‘F***’ When She Learned She Was Auditioning for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

“She’s obviously really beautiful but she’s also like 14 years old,” Frankel said. “So I’m just not sure at that point he’s going, ‘There’s the woman of my dreams.”

However, Criston and Rhaenyra’s relationship got closer. Just a few episodes later, they had a romantic sex scene. That, too, may have happened independent of the tournament. Criston is a knight in King Viserys (Paddy Considine)’s kingsguard so he would be in close proximity to Rhaenyra frequently.

Rhaenyra has her own agenda in the House Targaryen too. She goes to confront Daemon with her dragon when he’s not cooperating. She tries to keep the peace with her dad when he marries Alicent. So, Criston and Rhaenyra being of like mind the more events occur seems to suggest a long term alliance, inadvertently or not.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Speaking Valyrian Milly Alcock’s ‘Mouth Was on Auto-Pilot’