‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1: Size Comparisons of Each Dragon

House of the Dragon introduced a variety of dragons of all shapes and sizes. There could be as many as 17 dragons in the series by the time it ends, but so far, fans haven’t seen quite that many. Still, understanding the dragons’ size and how they grow is important to the series.

Paddy Considine as Viserys and Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Vhagar is the largest dragon in the world at the time of ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon Season 1 introduced quite a few important dragons. The size of a dragon has a lot to do with its age, but other factors play into it as well. In House of the Dragon, Vhagar is the largest and oldest dragon in the world. Aemond Targaryen claims her after Laena Velaryon’s death.

“The way we’ve approached dragons in this story is to say that dragons never stop growing. They just essentially grow until they die, and part of their death cycle is getting too large, too big for the world,” said showrunner Ryan Condal in a House of the Dragon behind-the-scenes video.

Vhagar is 180 years old and five times the size of Lucerys’ dragon Arrax. Her massive size is apparent when Arrax flees Vhagar in the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale.

Both Lucerys and his older brother Jacaerys hatched their dragons from eggs. Jacaerys’ dragon Vermax appeared briefly in the series. He was not seen in the season finale, but considering Jace is only a year older than Luke, Vermax probably is only a little bigger than Arrax.

The second-largest dragon Vermithor appeared in the ‘House of the Dragon’ finale

It’s worth noting that Vhagar nearly rivaled an important dragon named Balerion in size. Balerion belonged to Aegon the Conqueror himself, and his skull appears in the Red Keep in the prequel series, proving his giant size.

The season finale also introduced Vermithor, a riderless dragon who Daemon tries to claim for the Blacks. At the time of the Dance of the Dragons, Vermithor is the second largest and oldest dragon in the world.

Here’s how other ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 dragons compare in size

Next, we have Daemon Targaryen’s dragon Caraxes, The Blood Wyrm. Caraxes was a formidable dragon who first belonged to Aemon, the Prince of Dragonstone. He was said to be about half the size of the enormous Vhagar in House of the Dragon and around 74 years old.

Next in size is Princes Rhaenys’ dragon Meleys, who was first ridden by Alyssa Targaryen. Then we have Rhaenyra’s dragon Syrax. She was said to be “huge and formidable,” though she was smaller than both Meleys and Caraxes.

House of the Dragon size chart (Via Reddit: https://t.co/nYHRACMo6b) pic.twitter.com/sXUB0LQwQX — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) October 15, 2022

Syrax was hatched from an egg given to Rhaenyra, so the she-dragon is likely around 35 years old at the start of the Dance of the Dragons. Laenor’s dragon Seasmoke was said to be around three times smaller than Vermithor.

All episodes of House of the Dragon are currently streaming on HBO Max.

