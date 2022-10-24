‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

House of the Dragon Season 2 is confirmed, but its release date isn’t any time soon.

Season 2 will bring fans fully into the Dance of the Dragons described in Fire & Blood.

The Game of Thrones prequel will likely continue beyond its second outing.

House of the Dragon Season 1 concluded with a shocking and tragic ending, one that will no doubt leave viewers eager to get their hands on more episodes. Fortunately, House of the Dragon Season 2 is already greenlit, so fans won’t have to worry about the Dance of the Dragons being cut short. So, what do we know about the Game of Thrones prequel’s next outing?

That’s right, House of the Dragon Season 2 was already confirmed by HBO, with the network renewing the series back in August. That means viewers won’t be wringing their hands over a possible cancellation. But they shouldn’t get too excited for new episodes; it looks like it may be a while before a release date for House of the Dragon Season 2 is announced.

When it comes to production, it’s unclear whether filming for the next outing has begun. A recent report from BT claims the cast and crew are already hard at work on new episodes. However, there’s been no official announcement. And outlets like Watchers on the Wall and WinterIsComing.net suggest production may not start until early 2023.

No matter which source is correct, it sounds like the show will be filming well into next year. That means the earliest House of the Dragon Season 2 would premiere is late 2023 or 2024.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a long wait for new content. But what can viewers expect from House of the Dragon Season 2 plotwise?

What will ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 be about?

“Then the storm broke, and the dragons danced.” #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/B0pNsc0PxS — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 24, 2022

Following the tense and emotional final episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1, the second outing will see the Dance of the Dragons beginning in earnest. The first 10 chapters establish the circumstances that lead to the Targaryen civil war described in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. From here on out, we’ll actually see the war between the Greens and Blacks unfold. And things could get messy.

Of course, not all battles are fought in the field, and it sounds like we can expect plenty of political maneuvering from House of the Dragon Season 2. During an interview with The Sunday Times, showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that the coming episodes may slow down and dive deeper into the characters, something many fans wanted from season 1.

“We will get to the spectacle,” Condal said. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war.”

With that in mind, it could be a slow build-up to the actual fighting. But those who have read Martin’s book know to expect plenty of action as well. And it’s very possible the Game of Thrones prequel will continue beyond season 1.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel will likely continue past season 2

Although House of the Dragon has only been renewed for one more outing, it’s possible the show will go beyond season 2. Ryan Condal’s comment about slowing down suggests it will take its time telling this story. And author George R.R. Martin believes at least four seasons are needed to properly capture the source material. In a post for his Not a Blog, he wrote, “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

Hopefully, House of the Dragon will get the chance to run its full course. And given its early popularity, it’s hard to see it ending after just two seasons. For now, we’ll have to wait for further updates.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is currently streaming on HBO Max.

