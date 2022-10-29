‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Theory: Criston and Alicent Will Become Lovers

House of the Dragon will return for season 2, but fans have a while to wait before catching up with their favorite characters. The prequel series has already changed several details from George R.R. Martin’s books, and it’s entirely possible that the show will depict Alicent and Criston as lovers in the future.

Criston Cole turns his loyalty to Alicent after Rhaenyra rejects him

At the start of House of the Dragon, Ser Criston is a devoted knight who impresses Rhaenyra by defeating Daemon in a tournament. He is also one of the only soldiers with real battle experience. This leads Rhaenyra to choose Criston as her sworn protector. The pair grow close over the years and eventually sleep together in episode 4.

Later, Criston proposes to Rhaenyra that the pair should run away together, but Rhaenyra can’t leave her duties as princess and heir to the Iron Throne behind. Instead, she suggests that she and Criston can continue sleeping together while she is married to Laenor, who is secretly gay. Criston takes offense to the idea and instead turns his loyalty to Alicent Hightower.

Emily Carey says young Alicent was in love with Criston

Alicent and Criston form a strong bond over the years, and this will continue into House of the Dragon Season 2. When Alicent needs someone to find Aegon after Viserys’ death, she sends Criston. Alicent presses the importance of his mission on Criston and then says quietly, “Everything you feel for me… As your Queen.” The moment seems to hint that there is more than friendship going on between this pair.

Additionally, Emily Carey, who portrayed a young Alicent Hightower, revealed her belief that Alicent was in love with Crison in her younger years, which added to Alicent’s hurt feelings toward Rhaenyra. “Then it’s the betrayal of, ‘Hold on. You slept with him, and I’m in love with him, and you know this. That’s not fair,'” the actor said while speaking with Variety.

Fans wouldn’t mind if the series turned Alicent and Criston into lovers in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

George R.R. Martin’s books leave some room for interpretation, and House of the Dragon has already taken its liberties. The series tweaked both Lady Rhea and Lucerys’ deaths. It wouldn’t be the most off-the-wall twist to make Alicent and Criston lovers in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Additionally, Alicent may be more likely to take that step in season 2, now that Viserys is dead and she is a widow. Fans have discussed the idea on Reddit and would not be opposed to the idea. “After seeing how he was easily seduced by Rhaenyra and broke his vows, I could definitely see Criston becoming Alicent’s lover after Viserys dies,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t have strong feelings either way about it, but it’s very possible,” another fan added. “They spent so much time together, they’re around the same age, they’re both hot, stranger things have happened.”

All episodes of House of the Dragon are currently streaming on HBO Max.

