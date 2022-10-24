‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Explains Why Daemon Choked Rhaenyra

House of the Dragon fans have mixed feelings about Daemon Targaryen. He’s proven himself a charming individual who, at the same time, can be extremely violent and unpredictable. Rhaenyra has been on Daemon’s mind throughout the series, but there’s a disturbing scene in the finale where he chokes his wife. Here’s why.

Daemon chokes Rhaenyra in the ‘House of the Dragon’ finale

The House of the Dragon finale shows Daemon and Rhaenyra at odds in regard to how they should deal with Aegon II usurping Rhaenyra’s throne. Daemon is ready for war immediately, but Rhaenyra shows restraint. “I do not wish to rule over a kingdom of ash and bone,” she states.

Daemon and Rhaenyra then talk privately about her hesitancy to declare war. Rhaenyra sights the Song of Ice and Fire, Aegon the Conqueror’s dream, which Viserys shared with her many years ago. Daemon, however, doesn’t know what Rhaenyra is talking about, and he grabs her by the throat.

“It’s a moment that I think is surprising and shocking for Daemon as a character, but I also think it’s one of those things that’s been set up over the course of the entire season. Daemon — while an incredibly charismatic and deeply interesting, complex character, I think — he’s also capable of great darkness. It’s simmering just beneath the surface,” co-showrunner Ryan Condal said while speaking to Variety.

Daemon never heard the Song of Ice and Fire

When Daemon finally releases Rhaenyra, she gives him a slight mocking grin. “He never told you, did he?” she asks Daemon. “When he learns in that moment that Viserys never believed in him enough, as his actual heir to the throne, to pass this thing on that he clearly just easily passed on to Rhaenyra, it breaks him,” Condal continued.

“He loved his brother so deeply and trusted him, even through all the problems that they had, and Viserys never shared it with him. He kept [Daemon] in the dark, and it just it breaks Daemon. Instead of reacting with grief or sadness that you see out of him later, he reacts with rage and he takes it out on Rhaenyra.”

‘House of the Dragon’ fans have been swooning over Daemon Targaryen

As Condal pointed out, this scene is also a reminder of just how dangerous Daemon can be. It’s perhaps especially necessary considering the Internet has been swooning over Matt Smith’s portrayal. “He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me,” writer Sara Hess said while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.”

All episodes of House of the Dragon are currently streaming on HBO Max.

