‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Says Vaemond Becomes a ‘Sympathetic Character’ in Episode 8

House of the Dragon Episode 8 revolves around the succession of Driftmark after Lord Corlys Velaryon is seriously injured. He previously named Lucerys Targaryen as his heir. However, Corlys’ younger brother Vaemond insists he should be Corlys’ successor. Things don’t turn out well for Vaemond, and House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal calls him a “sympathetic character” in episode 8.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 8.]

Wil Johnson as Vaemond Velaryon in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 revolves around the Driftmark succession

Corlys Velaryon suffers a serious injury in House of the Dragon Episode 8, which brings up the matter of his succession. He named Rhaenyra and Laenor’s son Lucerys the next Lord of Driftmark, but that doesn’t sit well with everyone.

Corlys’ younger brother Vaemond is especially incensed. He believes that Rhaenyra’s children are not Velaryon. Rather they are the illegitimate sons of Ser Harwin Strong. “What of the Velaryon line? Is it to be snuffed out? Supplanted by the pups of House Strong?” he asks Rhaenys.

Though King Viserys insists that Lucerys inherit the throne, Queen Alicent has other hopes. “It’s within Alicent’s motivation to want Lucerys to be deposed because it disempowers Rhaenyra’s side of the family,” showrunner Ryan Condal said in a featurette. “And to give Vaemond power, because if Vaemond takes power, then he owes the Greens, and the Velaryon fleet will all go with them.”

Showrunner Ryan Condal says Vaemond becomes a sympathetic character in episode 8

Almost everyone in King’s Landing is tiptoeing around the obvious truth that Rhaenyra’s sons are illegitimate. Viserys is in complete denial, while others simply refuse to speak directly about the accusation.

Vaemond, however, openly speaks the truth. “He knows that those children are not Velaryon,” said Wil Johnson, who plays Vaemond in a featurette.

“They’re white. They’ve got brown hair. Very obvious, and everyone knows it. It’s the pink elephant in the corner, and nobody wants to talk about it, but Vaemond is the one person who will talk about it and who will speak out about it.”

In front of Viserys on the Iron Throne and a whole crowd of people, Vaemond shouts that Rhaenyra’s sons are bastards and calls her a certain insult. After Vaemond speaks out, Daemon slices his head in half. “Vaemond becomes actually kind of a sympathetic character at that moment,” Condal stated. “He goes out with a bit of honor.”

Vaemond’s words had serious consequences

Perhaps due to his honest nature, Vaemond doesn’t seem to fully grasp the consequences of his words in House of the Dragon Episode 8. “Vaemond is one of those guys who’s not particularly likable, but he always tells the truth, and he can’t help it. He can’t stop himself,” co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said in a featurette.

“For that reason, he’s never really got very far in life, and yet suddenly, in episode 8, he finds himself possibly in line to inherit the Driftmark throne,” he continued. “He also walks right into the midst of the contentious issue of Rhaenyra’s children and their real father. Because he’s kind of a do-right guy and wants to always tell the truth, he misses just how strongly and heavily everybody feels about this.”

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Why Doesn’t Aemond Targaryen Have a Dragon?