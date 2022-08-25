‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emily Carey Quit Twitter Ahead of the Premiere: ‘It’s Just So Loud’

TL;DR:

Emily Carey plays young Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon.

The actor got off of Twitter ahead of the HBO prequel’s premiere.

Fans are mixed about the Game of Thrones prequel after just one episode.

House of the Dragon has officially made its debut on HBO, and after Game of Thrones’ divisive final season, it’s probably no surprise that the prequel is receiving a wide range of reactions from fans. Many of those will be shared on social media in the coming weeks, but there’s one House of the Dragon cast member who won’t be constantly subjected to them. According to House of the Dragon star Emily Carey, she got rid of Twitter ahead of the show’s premiere.

Who does Emily Carey play in ‘House of the Dragon’?

The House of the Dragon cast is large and may take some getting used to, but Emily Carey plays one of the series’ most important characters. Carey brings the younger version of Alicent Hightower to life. Alicent is the daughter of Otto Hightower, King Viserys’ Hand of the King. And it seems she’ll become a pawn in her father’s plans to get closer to the throne, at least judging by the hints dropped during the House of the Dragon premiere.

Alicent is also Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Milly Alcock) best friend when the series opens, though it looks like a rift could form between the pair later on. That will no doubt leave fans rooting for one or the other. Fortunately, Carey won’t have to deal with any vitriol about her character on Twitter.

Emily Carey got rid of Twitter ahead of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel’s premiere

Considering the strong responses fans have to shows like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, one can hardly fault the cast members for getting off social media.

That’s what Emily Carey did between San Diego Comic-Con and the House of the Dragon premiere. During an interview with News.com.au, the actor admitted she deleted Twitter despite how much she enjoys social media — mostly because being around for the reactions “can be overwhelming.”

“I love social media,” Carey told the outlet. “I’m 19, so I’m all on social media, and I’ve been on social media since I was a kid because I’ve worked since I was a kid so I’m very conscious of things. Any hate that comes in, it’s just … It’s a person behind a screen. You just have to move on from it.”

She added, “But I will say I did delete Twitter [after Comic-Con] because it’s just so loud. Even when it’s good, there’s so many and it’s so loud.”

That’s fair enough, and House of the Dragon has accumulated its fair share of praise and criticism already. What exactly are fans saying about the Game of Thrones prequel?

What are fans saying about ‘House of the Dragon’ online?

Only a single episode of House of the Dragon has aired on HBO, but that was enough to get the fanbase talking — both positively and negatively.

Reactions to the series premiere have ranged from excitement to disgust as viewers return to Westeros. On the positive end, many fans took to Twitter and Reddit to express their excitement about the show’s beginning. One Redditor even admitted to being “pleasantly surprised” by episode 1.

However, some viewers have taken issue with the violence present in the premiere, particularly when it comes to women. That was something fans complained about during Game of Thrones as well. And they don’t seem optimistic that House of the Dragon will rectify that problem.

We’ll have to wait for House of the Dragon Episode 2 to get a better idea of where things stand. The series has 10 episodes to win viewers over — let’s hope that it succeeds.

New episodes of House of the Dragon debut on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Sunday.

