‘House of the Dragon’ Star Reveals How Rhaenyra Differs From Daenerys

House of the Dragon is often compared to its predecessor, Game of Thrones, as the two shows are in the same universe. House of the Dragon focuses on House Targaryen during a time when the Targaryen family ruled the realm. Many House of the Dragon fans see similarities between the young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). However, Milly Alcock says the two are different in a few ways.

Who is Rhaenyra Targaryen to Daenerys?

Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen | Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon takes place almost 200 years before the main events of Game of Thrones. The series details the events of the Targaryen civil war and the rift it caused within the powerful family. Season 1 of House of the Dragon focuses on Rhaenyra Targaryen and her journey to the Iron Throne. She is the first Targaryen woman to rule the realm and is named heir to her father, Viserys (Paddy Considine).

Rhaenyra is connected to Daenerys through Targaryen blood. Rhaenyra is the sixth great-grandmother of Daenerys. The two both have a knack for riding dragons and were the rulers of Westeros for a period of time.

Milly Alcock shares the difference between Rhaenyra and Daenerys in ‘House of the Dragon’

While Rhaenyra and Daenerys both have long, flowing white hair and a passion for dragons, Alcock says they are different in some ways. The two both challenge men’s power, and Daenerys knew the necessary steps she needed to take to gain the Iron Throne. In an interview with The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, Alcock says Rhaenyra knows her responsibilities as well but also has a less serious side.

“I think Rhaenyra has a certain playfulness that was really fun to explore and we kind of see her allow herself to have fun,” Alcock said. “As she gets older, she understands what’s at stake which means she behaves differently in certain situations but also means that she lets herself go and she doesn’t have to be so serious. She learns how to read a room better within that, and it was so much fun just getting to be cheeky.”

Rhaenyra isn’t focused on getting the Iron Throne

As Viserys tells her in episode 1, the Iron Throne is possibly the most dangerous seat in the realm and comes with a whole set of responsibilities. Daenerys’ whole arc in Game of Thrones revolves around regaining the Targaryen rule over Westeros through whatever means necessary. Alcock says Rhaenyra is less concerned about playing the game for the throne and would instead use the throne as a way of altering the system.

“I think she’s just like ‘f*** it’ to the entire game,” Alcock explains. “I think Rhaenynra wants change within the world, but I don’t necessarily think she wants the responsibility of being queen. But she wants change, and she sees the throne as an avenue for change so like, ‘if I can f***ing get on that throne, things are going to be different.’ So, yeah, she’s just angry that no one listens to her. No one takes her seriously. She’s just used as a prop for everybody else’s political – she’s a chess piece, and it frustrates her. So, yeah, there’s lots of sulking and storming off.”

House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.

