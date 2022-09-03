‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2: Star Reveals the Unique Way She Overcame Uncomfortable Age Gap

House of the Dragon Episode 2 introduces a new relationship that is somewhat awkward. The two characters have a wide age gap that would be less normalized in a more modern and non-fantastical world. House of the Dragon actor Emily Carey reveals the unique way she overcame this age gap to make the scenes less uncomfortable.

King Viserys announces who he will marry in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2

Emily Carey as Alicent and Paddy Considine as Viserys | Ollie Upton / HBO

In House of the Dragon Episode 2, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is presented with an important decision. Lord Corlys Valeryon (Steve Toussaint) offers his daughter in marriage to Viserys as a way of combining the two houses into a powerful entity. The problem is his daughter, Laena Valeryon (Nova Foueillis-Mosé), is 12.

Despite the large (and gross) age gap between the two, Viserys is told it would be wise to accept. At the end of episode 2, Viserys announces that he will not marry Laena. Instead, he announces his engagement to Alicent Hightower (Carey), daughter of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the king’s hand. This decision upsets Corlys, who might be teaming up with Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) in opposition to the king.

Emily Carey overcame the age gap with her co-star through ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Emily Carey, a.k.a. young Alicent Hightower, joins EW's West of Westeros podcast to discuss the big #HouseoftheDragon episode 2 moment and bonding with Paddy Considine over RuPaul's Drag Race. https://t.co/2WVTPfVy7X pic.twitter.com/fZwViVXWBk — Nick Romano (@NickARomano) August 29, 2022

Emily Carey recently had a conversation with Entertainment Weekly on their West of Westeros podcast to discuss this surprising relationship. At the time of filming, Carey was 17, now 19, while Considine was 48. Carey had the difficult task of playing a young girl in a relationship with a much older man. Carey worked through this uncomfortable age gap by bonding with Considine through their mutual love of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Paddy is a massive Drag Race fan, and so am I,” Carey said. “So I’d come into set and be like, ‘Hey, Paddy, did you watch the new episode of All Stars?’ He’d be like, ‘Oh my God, yes! Let’s talk about it.’ And so that’s how we’d start every morning.”

Carey hopes her newfound recognition from House of the Dragon will lead to a possible guest judge appearance on the popular reality series.

“I’ve asked, we’re talking about it. Don’t you worry, I’m going to get there. I’m going to make it happen,” Carey exclaimed. “Honestly, I think I’d just cry the whole time. I think I would just sob the entire time. I grew up on that show. I love Drag Race, and I love drag as a performance art. I think it’s beautiful.”

Carey says this decision will have massive implications going forward

While Viserys made the decision he felt was right for him, it may not have been the correct one politically. Corlys Velaryon is very powerful, and not having him on the king’s side could be a mistake. Not only that, but this could create a rift between Viserys and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who saw Alicent as a good friend. Carey shared that Viserys’ decision takes the show in a whole new direction.

“It changes one of the branches of the show if that makes sense,” Carey stated. “It pushes things in a different direction. And for my character, it’s, of course, a massive turn.”

House of the Dragon Episode 2 is streaming on HBO Max.

