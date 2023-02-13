How Ciri’s Lineage in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Creates Plot Holes in ‘The Witcher’

Netflix’s The Witcher got a prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin that explores the unanswered questions of the book storylines. The series explores the creation of the Conjunction of the Spheres and how Ciri’s powerful lineage was created. As fans learn how Eile and Fjall are involved in Ciri’s lineage, it creates a few complex plot holes in The Witcher.

Fjall and Eile and connection to Ciri in ‘The Witcher’ series | via Netflix

Eile and Fjall fall in love creating Ciri’s lineage in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

The prequel series dives deep into what would lead to Ciri’s great powers and her earliest lineage recording. In The Witcher: Blood Origin, the two warriors, Fjall and Eile, become allies as they venture to stop the Golden Empire in Xin’trea and avenge their families. But as described, the two characters fall in love.

But how do two normal elven warriors lead to the creation of Ciri’s lineage in The Witcher? As they learn that Balor has brought monsters from another dimension, they realize they alone cannot fight off the beast. Syndril suggests using his magic to converge with the heart of a monster they recently killed. In return, he would become a form of powerful hybrid.

The Witcher: Blood Origin set out not only to explore Ciri’s lineage but the first prototype witcher. Eile had offered herself to go through the process instead of Syndril. But she wakes up the following day and learns they have already started with Fjall.

Fjall becomes the first prototype witcher in The Witcher: Blood Origin. He has added strength, pale grey skin, yellow eyes, and monstrous tendencies. After his change, he and Eile engage in intercourse. In The Witcher: Blood Origin finale, fans learn Eile is pregnant and given the big foreboding prophecy by Ithlinne. The pregnancy is the start of Ciri’s lineage in The Witcher.

Eile’s pregnancy creates a few plot holes in details in ‘The Witcher’

The adaptation of the books explains that witchers were designed to help kill monsters after the Conjunction of the Spheres. Young boys go through the Trial of Grasses, hoping to survive and become a witcher. The process uses a specially-made potion, and they are also left sterile.

But fans are confused by this detail and how it plays out in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Eile presumably got pregnant after Fjall became the prototype witcher. But The Witcher clearly shows that Geralt is sterile and can not procreate. Could it be that Fjall was not affected and allowed Eile to get pregnant?

It means that Ciri’s lineage and bloodline were created with elven blood and remastered witcher blood created with the heart of a monster. What this means in the series is still unclear, and how it connects to Lara Dorren.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ creates a problem with Elder Blood

In The Witcher Season 2, Ciri learns that the original witcher potion was created using Elder Blood. But the potion was lost after the fall of Kaer Morhen. The use of Elder Blood makes a necessary flower called Feainnewedd, and when finding them blooming where Ciri trained, Vesemir learns she has Elder Blood. But The Witcher: Blood Origin creates an interesting plot hole.

Zacare explains she needs a few things for the potion when deciding on going through the witcher plan. One of them is Feainnewedd. But according to The Witcher, the flower only grows with Elder Blood. But Zacare says there are some blooming in Meldof’s cave. What does this mean?

By all accounts, it seems impossible for the flower to bloom if the original series claims it can only blossom under specific circumstances. They claim the flower appeared after Lara Dorren. But in reality, the flower also blooms on Dol Blathanna. It could be that the land the characters are on in The Witcher: Blood Origin is Dol Blathana. In The Witcher Season 2, the elves look for that land. It was one of the four kingdoms before the Conjunction. But how is Elder Blood connected to the creation of the flower?

But the concept of Elder Blood poses another loophole. Eile and Fjall are mere elven warriors. According to the series, Elder Blood appears from Lara Dorren, an elven warrior created to fight the humans after the Conjunction. She falls in love with a human and is the elf Triss sees in the vision. At what point was Elder Blood activated or created before Lara Dorren? How does it lead to Ciri’s powerful lineage in The Witcher? In the books, Lara Dorren is the daughter of Auberon Muircetach, King of the Alders and Shiadhal.

The Witcher is avaible on Netflix.