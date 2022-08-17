Finding love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette could be a dream come true for anyone. Even if that doesn’t work out, contestants still receive exposure that can lead to future opportunities. The experience can be hit or miss for many but there are a lot of fans who would love to be on the show. Luckily, there is an application process that gives anyone the opportunity to be a contestant. Here is how to get cast on The Bachelorette.

How do you become a contestant for ‘The Bachelorette’?

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

To apply for The Bachelorette, you can visit Bachelornation.com and fill out an application. However, there are many requirements. Applicants must be 21 years old or over, a citizen of the United States or Canada, and single. Potential contestants also cannot be a candidate for elected office or have a felony or restraining order filed against them.

Additionally, applicants must submit to a background check along with sharing other personal information including sexual history, past relationships, and personal physical/mental characteristics. Producers also have to be allowed to use any edit they want, which includes being able to turn a specific contestant into a villain.

There is also travel required for the application process which includes traveling to Los Angeles for further questions and undergoing physical, mental, and psychological examinations. Applicants also have to be available for a long period of 6 months to a year.

If you want to make a good first impression in person, the show does have open casting calls. Check on the website to see if there is a casting call in a city near you.

Do you get paid to be on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Being a cast member on The Bachelorette is somewhat of a financial risk. Contestants on The Bachelorette do not get paid at all. However, the lead does get paid around $100,000 or more, according to Bustle.

According to Page Six, many contestants go to “extreme financial measures” to appear on the show. 2016 Bachelorette Jillian Harris said she re-mortgaged her house and spent over $8,000 on clothing.” Contestants are expected to come to the show with seven weeks’ worth of outfits.

However, many contestants and leads have taken advantage of appearing on the series. Many past contestants, including Mike Johnson, Courtney Robertson, Amanda Stanton, and Melissa Rycroft, have written books about their experiences on the show. Some former leads even appeared on other shows like Dancing with the Stars and Extra.

Does ‘The Bachelorette’ hire actors?

Many have speculated that the leads and contestants on The Bachelorette could be paid actors. That doesn’t appear to be the case based on reports of them not being paid. While contestants could be professional actors, it doesn’t appear as though they would be hired for the show as part of a gig.

One of the requirements for being on The Bachelorette is that applicants cannot be employees of any company associated with the show. This includes Warner Media, Next Entertainment, NZK Productions, and ABC, along with any major advertisers. For the most part, it seems like these are regular people, even if some may seem too good-looking to be real.

