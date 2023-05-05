How Kesha Surprised People With Her Acting Debut

In Hollywood, it’s not uncommon for singers to try their hand at acting. From Madonna to Beyoncé, the music industry is filled with artists who have attempted to leap to the big screen. But many were skeptical when Kesha announced that she was making her acting debut.

After all, the singer is known for her high-energy performances and bold, unapologetic personality – qualities that don’t necessarily translate to the world of acting. However, the “Tik Tok” singer surprised everyone with her impressive acting skills, proving she’s much more than just a musician.

What is Kesha famous for?

Kesha burst onto the music scene in 2009 with her debut single, “Tik Tok,” which quickly became a global hit. The song’s catchy hook and party-girl lyrics helped establish Kesha as a major force in pop music. Her debut album, Animal, topped the charts worldwide. Known for her wild stage antics, including glitter bombs, crazy costumes, and provocative dance moves, Kesha quickly became a fan favorite and a media sensation.

Despite her success, the singer’s career was not without controversy. In 2014, she sued her former producer, Dr. Luke, accusing him of sexual assault and emotional abuse. The legal battle that followed put Kesha’s career on hold for several years, but she continued to fight for her rights and released her highly anticipated third album, Rainbow, in 2017.

Kesha appeared in the second episode of ‘Jane the Virgin’ Season 2

In 2015, Kesha surprised fans by making her acting debut on the popular TV series Jane the Virgin. In her guest appearance, the singer played Annabelle, a wannabe rock star.

In the episode, Annabelle and her bandmates move next door to Jane, the new mom. Unfortunately, they don’t seem to care about the newborn baby’s sleep schedule, as they decide to hold band practice all night. Jane goes over with the baby to request Annabelle to turn down the volume, but it turns out the rockstar wannabe is not a baby person.

While Kesha’s appearance in Jane the Virgin was a surprise to many, it was a well-received one. The show’s creator, Jennie Snyder Urman, explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she had always been a fan of Kesha and thought it would be fun to have her on the show.

“We are so thrilled Kesha will be appearing on Jane! We are all huge fans of hers, and we are so excited to welcome her to the Jane the Virgin family,” Urman said.

Gina Rodriguez, the show’s lead, spoke to USA Today about the singer’s role in the series. “[Kesha’s] fantastic, and she absolutely loves the show,” she said. “She was hoping that she can come back, and so we’re hoping that she can come back as well.”

What other TV roles has Kesha played?

While Jane the Virgin was Kesha’s first major acting role, she has made several other TV appearances throughout her career. In 2017, she briefly appeared in the critically acclaimed indie film A Ghost Story. Directed by David Lowery, the movie tells the story of a man who dies and returns as a ghost to observe his wife and the world around him. Kesha played a character known as “Spirit Girl.”

One of Kesha’s most significant film roles came in 2018 with the release of the documentary Rainbow – The Film. The movie chronicles the singer’s comeback after a long and difficult legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke. The documentary features footage of Kesha recording her album, Rainbow, and includes interviews with her family, friends, and collaborators.

Aside from these roles, Kesha has also made guest appearances on other TV shows, including Robot Chicken. Despite her success in the music industry, The “Tik Tok” singer has proven that she has the talent and versatility to excel in other creative endeavors.