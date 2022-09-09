How Long Will It Take for Charles III to Be Crowned King?

Now that Charles III has been named King of the United Kingdom, the ruling monarch must follow protocol as he ascends the throne. Charles became king immediately upon Queen Elizabeth’s Sept. 8 death. The monarchy follows set rules ahead of a coronation ceremony. So how long will it take for King Charles III to be presented with the famous St. Edward’s crown at his official crowning?

King Charles III and the St. Edward’s Crown | Jonathan Brady/ WPA Pool/Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Charles III became king upon his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.” That means Prince Charles, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry, became king immediately upon Queen Elizabeth’s death, per Reuters.

Under the British constitution, a sovereign succeeds to the throne when their predecessor dies. There is no suspension of power.

The new monarch is proclaimed king or queen by a unique body called the Accession Council. This council includes Privy Council, several hundred selected royal advisers, including cabinet members. Bishops of the Church of England who sit in the House of Lords called Bishops Spiritual and Temporal, and high commissioners from Commonwealth nations are also part of the council.

How long will it take for the crowning of King Charles III?

While King Charles III’s formal accession ceremony will take place on Sept. 10, It could take many months to officially crown King Charles III. The logistics for the ceremony require detailed planning and coordination.

The coronation is a lavish ceremony always held at London’s Westminster Abbey in the presence of politicians, public figures, and representatives worldwide. Reportedly, Charles’ event has been mapped out for years and has the codename Operation Golden Orb, reported The Daily Mail.

King Charles is reportedly looking toward a leaner, more modern monarchy, and his coronation ceremony will set the tone for his reign. Reportedly, aspects of the service are modernized, said the news outlet. However, the actual ceremony will remain an Anglican service, and Charles’ vows should not change.

His mother, Elizabeth, became queen on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died. Sixteen months later, on June 2, 1953, Elizabeth wore the St. Edward’s crown, reported The Washington Post.

Other details regarding the final transition of power

King Charles photographed at his investiture in 1969 | Bettmann

The royal family’s official website lays out the details of what an official royal coronation should entail. For 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey in London. The Archbishop of Canterbury conducts the service. The website says the following is expected on Charles’ coronation day:

“During the ceremony, the Sovereign takes the coronation oath. The form and wording have varied over the centuries. Today, the Sovereign undertakes to rule according to law, to exercise justice with mercy – promises symbolized by the four swords in the coronation regalia (the Crown Jewels) – and to maintain the Church of England.”

The monarch is later anointed, blessed, and consecrated by the Archbishop while seated in King Edward’s chair. Every sovereign has used this seat since 1626. Charles will receive the orb and scepters, and the St. Edward’s Crown will be placed atop his head. Holy Communion follows the crowning.

