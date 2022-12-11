Dream Home Makeover Season 4 dropped on Netflix on Dec. 9, bringing fans back into the lives and careers of Shea and Syd McGee. The couple delivers stunning interiors over the course of the show, and they occasionally give viewers a glimpse into their personal lives as well. The pair remains married in Dream Home Makeover Season 4, and they also have kids. But how many kids do Dream Home Makeover hosts Shea and Syd McGee have in 2022?

How many kids do Shea and Syd McGee have?

Shea and Syd McGee in ‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4 | Netflix

Dream Home Makeover hosts Shea and Syd McGee currently have three daughters, all of whom make the occasional appearances on their social media accounts. According to People, the girls’ names are Wren, Ivy, and Margot. Margot celebrated her first birthday over the summer, just after Dream Home Makeover Season 3 debuted on Netflix.

Studio McGee published a blog post to wish Margot the “happiest birthday,” sharing a few images from her party. It looks as though the McGees leveraged their planning and design skills for the event. Given their area of expertise, that’s really no surprise. And it’s worth noting they juggled filming season 3 with caring for their youngest child.

Of course, Shea and Syd have faced that balancing act before. As Shea told People, “On one hand it’s busier, but this wasn’t our first rodeo.”

With three kids and a business spanning the better part of a decade, Shea and Syd have been through plenty. How long have the Dream Home Makeover hosts been married?

‘Dream Home Makeover’ hosts Shea and Syd are married for 14 years

With three kids and a thriving business under their belts, fans may be wondering how long Dream Home Makeover hosts Shea and Syd McGee have been together.

According to Studio McGee’s website, the McGees’ marriage hit the 14-year mark in 2022. They’ve known each other even longer, as they met while Syd was in college. Shea reveals as much in their book, Make Life Beautiful (via Closer Weekly), where she recounts the first time they met. She was visiting her brother at Utah Valley University, and he was living with Syd.

“My brother said, ‘My buddy Syd will be there and you’re going to like him, but don’t, because he’s my friend,’” Shea recalled. “As I pulled into the lot, I knew I was in trouble.”

They wound up going on a date that weekend, and their relationship evolved from there. With their business taking off, they’ve had to strike a balance between the personal and the professional. And of course, kids make that an even more challenging task.

How the ‘Dream Home Makeover’ hosts balance work and family

When it comes to juggling their work and family lives, Shea and Syd McGee make the effort to prioritize both. But as Shea told People, “It’s always a dance.”

“I think we realized that, for us, it’s not about an even split of time every single day,” Shea explained. “There are times when filming is a long day and then, come [the] weekend, we are going to go somewhere really fun with the kids and we are putting those phones down and we are focusing on that.”

Time away from work is important, and it sounds like 14 years of marriage has granted Shea and Syd the time to find balance. Fortunately, they manage to do so while making content for their fans to enjoy. And viewers can catch their latest designs in Dream Home Makeover Season 4.

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

