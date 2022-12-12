How Many ‘Love is Blind’ Couples Are Still Together After Season 3?

Love Is Blind returned to Netflix for its third season in October of 2022 with a brand new cast of singles looking to find love. However, the engaged couples this season hit more obstacles than ever before. It seemed clear that the majority of the couples this season weren’t made for happily ever after, but that doesn’t mean that a few didn’t make it out. Here’s which Love Is Blind couples are still together.

Alexa and Brennon | Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1 couples are still together?

Love Is Blind Season 1 arrived at the perfect time. Just as the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix gave us some juicy reality TV to take our minds off of things. Out of the six couples who walked out of the pods engaged, only two of them took the leap into marriage.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still going strong in 2022. After both of them said “I do” at the altar, they continue to gush about their relationship on social media. At this point, they’re basically Love Is Blind royalty.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett also got married during Love Is Blind Season 1, despite many of us wondering if they would actually go through with it. Drama surrounded the couple throughout the season, though. Matt flirted with Jessica Batten during his time in the pods, which became a point of contention for Amber. Plus, they had some difficult conversations about their finances. However, they wed in season 1 and are still together in 2022.

Which couples survived season 2?

Love Is Blind returned for season 2 in February 2022 with a cast of new singles. This time hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey took the social experiment to Chicago. We watched six couples get engaged, but only two of them said yes at the altar. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson embraced the idea that opposites attract, and they pulled through with both of them agreeing to wed. However, a little over a year later, they filed for divorce. The same goes for Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones. Both couples appeared in the season After the Altar special, but the news had already broken announcing both pairs had split.

A wild end to a wild ride. Find out who says "I do" and what happens next on the Love is Blind Season 3 Finale, premiering November 9. pic.twitter.com/dVe9yw6X7O — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) November 4, 2022

These are the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couples who are still together

The newest season of Love Is Blind featured some polarizing participants. From Zanab to Cole to Bartise, the latest crop of cast members certainly provided plenty of drama for fans. Five couples got engaged during season 3, but only two of them made the commitment to forever. Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux came across as incredibly lowkey during the season, so they shocked no one when they chose to get married. However, Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed managed to surprise fans when they chose to say, “I do.” Fans worried about Matt’s aggressive behavior toward Colleen during filming, but the couple seems to be doing just fine. Both couples remain married as of December 2022.

Check out all three seasons of Love Is Blind, currently streaming on Netflix.