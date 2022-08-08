How Many Movies Have Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Made Together?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are nothing short of a potent actor-director duo. Frequent Scorsese collaborator Robert De Niro praised DiCaprio to the director before they teamed up, and the rest is history. Several Academy Awards nominations and one Oscar win followed. We know they’ll team up behind the scenes for the streaming series The Devil in the White City, but how many movies have DiCaprio and Scorsese made together? Let’s find out.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will produce ‘Devil in the White City’

Based on the novel of the same name, Devil in the White City tells the true story of a murderous rampage surrounding the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.

The project has been a long time coming, and now we’re seeing some forward motion. The Hulu series stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role of city planner Daniel Burnham (per IMDb), but that’s all we know about the on-screen talent.

DiCaprio won’t star in the limited series, and Scorsese isn’t slated to direct. Yet both serve as executive producers for seven episodes.

Working behind the scenes is just one of several upcoming collaborations between DiCaprio and Scorsese, and it’s certainly not the first.

How many Scorsese movies has DiCaprio been in?

DiCaprio was paralyzed when he met Scorsese for the first time right after finishing What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. The actor also spilled his lunch when he found out he’d be starring in his first Scorsese movie. Since then, DiCaprio has clearly grown comfortable with Scorsese.

De Niro helped jump-start DiCaprio’s long working relationship with Scorsese. So far, DiCaprio and Scorsese have made five movies together, with all five coming in a relatively short span:

Gangs of New York (2002)

The Aviator (2004)

The Departed (2006)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

DiCaprio will add another Scorsese movie to his resume with Killers of the Flower Moon. IMDb lists the project in post-production as of early August 2022, but the AppleTV+ movie doesn’t have a release date.

DiCaprio and Scorsese plan to team up again in the near future, according to IMDb. DiCaprio stars in The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Scorsese directs, and both of them produced the project. Roosevelt features both in their usual jobs as actor and director, and both produce.

What are their most successful movies?

The five DiCaprio-Scorsese movies leading up to Killers of the Flower Moon found success no matter how you look at it.

Financially, all five grossed well into nine figures, per Box Office Mojo:

Gangs of New York: $193.7 million

The Aviator: $213.7 million

The Departed: $291.4 million

Shutter Island: $294.8 million

The Wolf of Wall Street: $300 million

The Departed is the lone film of the five to bring an Academy Award win for the duo. Scorsese won for best director, one of four Oscar wins for the movie.

The Wolf of Wall Street brought individual nominations for Scorsese and DiCaprio, and they shared the best picture nomination. The movie earned five nominations, but it didn’t win any.

The Aviator racked up 11 Academy Awards nominations. DiCaprio earned a nod for best actor and Scorsese for best director. Neither won, but the film picked up five statuettes. Gangs of New York picked up 10 nominations, including Scorsese’s best director nod, but it didn’t win an Oscar.

Scorsese made five movies with DiCaprio in 11 years, but the duo plan to add to that count in the future.

