How Much Babyface Has to Pay His ‘Moesha’ Star Ex-Wife in Their Divorce

When a celebrity relationship ends, a scandal can typically ensue. But not in the case of Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and his ex-wife, Nicole Pantenburg. The famed producer and Moesha star were married for seven years, and it appears their split has been amicable. Babyface’s large monthly payments in his divorce settlement to Patenberg have been revealed.

Nicole Pantenburg and Babyface | David Livingston/Getty Images

Babyface and wife announced their split in 2021

In 2014, Babyface married Pantenburg after seven years of dating. Celebrity guests included Oprah Winfrey.

Source: YouTube

He surprised fans by announcing his engagement in a BET interview alongside Toni Braxton. “Would you ever consider getting married again?” she asked her longtime collaborator during their Q&A special. “I’ve already considered it,” he replied. “I’m engaged, so yes.”

The Waiting to Exhale soundtrack writer and producer announced their split in 2021. “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,” the former couple told TMZ in a joint statement. “We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family,” they concluded.

What led to the split is unclear. They have one daughter together, 14-year-old Peyton Nicole. Babyface has two adult sons from a previous marriage to Tracey Edmonds. Tracey is now in a partnership with Deion Sanders.

Babyface has to pay $37K a month to his ex-wife monthly in their divorce

Divorce details between Babyface and Pantenburg have been revealed, and she’s walking away with a hefty settlement. People reports they will share joint custody of their 14-year-old daughter and are both responsible for conferring with one another on all decisions concerning her.

Source: YouTube

Babyface and Pantenburg have also agreed on child support and spousal support. He will pay Pantenburg $37,500 monthly until 2027. His payments will begin once he moves out of their former family residence.

He’s already moved on. During Grammy 2023 weekend, he and his new girlfriend Rika Tischendorf, general manager of Babyface Entertainment, made their red-carpet debut. It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating.

Nicole Pantenburg appeared on ‘Moesha’

Pantenburg was successful in her own right before meeting and marrying the Grammy winner. She’s a talented dancer and actor. One of her close friends is reportedly Janet Jackson, who she previously worked for as a background dancer. Pantenburg is featured in Jackson’s music video for her 1993 single, “If.”

Outside of dancing, Pantenburg guest starred in a string of TV and movie roles. She appeared in the comedies Longshot and Chasing Papi also had recurring parts in Moesha and For Your Love, and played a dancer on That ’70s Show, her official IMDb profile notes.

She starred in a few episodes of season 2 of Moesha as Teresa, a friend of Moesha’s who attend her high school. Their friendship reaches a crossroads when Moesha’s best friend Kim becomes jealous of their bond and accuses Teresa of trying to push up on her boyfriend Q. Moesha becomes suspicious and confronts Teresa about it, which she denies. But the damage is done, and Teresa and Kim challenge each other to a fight in the school boxing ring.