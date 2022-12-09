Netflix has finally released the much-anticipated docuseries centered around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The series, which will be released in two volumes, promises an intimate look into the couple’s life as royals and their decision to step away from a world that wasn’t working for them as a couple. The series touches on some incredibly harsh realities. It also delves into the side of royal life that the general public never sees. Just how much did it cost Netflix to tell the couple’s story? While official details haven’t been released, rumors have swirled about the pricetag attached to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal.

How much is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal worth?

Harry & Meghan is part of a massive, multi-project deal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed following their decision to step down from royal life. While neither Netflix nor the couple has publicly shared how much the deal is worth, industry insiders claim that the couple’s contract is likely worth $100 million. Mirror reported on the alleged price tag in May.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Courtesy of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

While the $100 million price tag on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal is not confirmed, it seems realistic. At the very least, it doesn’t seem particularly outrageous. The streaming service provider is known for throwing a lot of money around. Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish, signed a deal with Netflix that was reportedly worth $100 million, too. Barris walked away from the agreement. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barris called the marriage with Netflix “imperfect.” He wanted to offer the streaming service provider edgy content. They were looking for something more mainstream. Shonda Rhimes is rumored to have signed a $100 million deal. Ryan Murphy signed a $300 million contract with Netflix.

Netflix did nix one of Prince Harry and Meghan’s projects

While Harry & Meghan was much-anticipated, not every project the couple has developed with Netflix has gone over well. One won’t get the chance to see the light of day. In May, Deadline reported that Netflix had quietly canceled plans for an animated series developed by Meghan Markle. Pearl was set to be the first animated series produced through Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal in partnership with Archewell Productions. Archewell Productions is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Netflix courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to the publication, the series was set to focus on a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration through important women in history. The streaming service provider cut the project during a wave of cost-saving measures. The cost-saving attempt led to the cancelation of several popular series and hyped projects. Pearl was not yet in production.

The Netflix deal isn’t the only way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making money since leaving royal life

While the Netflix deal is reportedly worth a staggering amount of money, it isn’t the only income stream that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been nurturing since stepping back from royal life in 2020. The famed prince’s memoir, Spare, will be released in January, just weeks after the Netflix docuseries premiere. It is part of a massive publishing deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

According to The New York Times, the couple signed a multi-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2021. According to the publication, the deal, which is banking on the prince’s overall popularity and willingness to discuss difficult topics openly, is worth a significant amount of money. The publishing house is rumored to have shelled out $20 million for the rights to publish the prince’s story and other books. Spare is the only non-fiction or fiction work announced as part of the multi-book deal thus far.