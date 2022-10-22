Fans of the Kardashians are no doubt familiar with the sisters’ love of salads. In their TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie frequently enjoy giant salad bowls while catching up on the latest family drama. For fans who are curious about the sisters’ go-to lunch orders, here’s how to order a salad like a Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian with her salad | Hulu

Ordering a salad like a Kardashian

Kim once revealed the exact salad orders that she and her sisters enjoy from their local Los Angeles health food restaurant, Health Nut. With three locations in the area, Health Nut is a popular spot that serves salads in those giant plastic bowls often seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim and Khloé order the Chinese Chicken Salad, and Kim prefers it as offered on the Health Nut menu. However, Khloé subs organic chicken and adds avocado. The Chinese Chicken Salad features shredded chicken breast, chow mein noodles, pickled ginger, and shredded carrots with sesame dressing.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner prefer the Deluxe Salad

The Deluxe Salad from Health Nut is Kylie and Kendall’s choice, and it’s quite similar to the Chinese Chicken Salad. But, instead of chow mein noodles and pickled ginger, the Deluxe Salad comes with cucumbers and sunflower seeds. And instead of the sesame dressing, this salad gets Health Nut house dressing.

The Deluxe Salad also features mozzarella cheese and tomatoes, but Kylie’s order has modifications. She prefers to cut the cheese and tomatoes and add shredded chicken.

As for Kourtney, her pick is the Chef Salad. As it comes on the menu, the Chef Salad features sliced turkey breast, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, sprouts, and sunflower seeds. However, Kourtney cuts quite a few of those high-quality, fresh ingredients when she places her order.

She orders her salad without cheese, tomatoes, or sprouts. So, apparently, she prefers a salad with just lettuce, sunflower seeds, and chopped-up turkey lunch meat — without any dressing.

Kris Jenner has invested in the giant salads that the Kardashians love

Health Nut salads are so popular in the KarJenner family — and in the Los Angeles area — that Kris Jenner has invested in the company. According to Vanity Fair, Jenner was the first investor in HN Holding LLC — the owner of Health Nut.

There are currently three locations in the Los Angeles area — Calabasas, Sherman Oaks, and Manhattan Beach. In addition to those salads that come with homemade dressings, the restaurant also serves a wide array of vegan and vegetarian options, sandwiches, and teas. Plus Kim’s favorite mango “green-tini” drink.

“Throughout the years, Health Nut’s iconic salads have become a fixture in my home as my family enjoyed countless meals from their Calabasas location. I’ve always valued how Health Nut has been able to deliver convenience without sacrificing high-quality ingredients and outstanding customer service,” Jenner said in a statement.

Health Nut CEO Steve Choi said the company was “honored” to have Jenner’s support, and they are excited to provide more customers with a fast-casual dining experience that features superior taste, extraordinary customer service, and a commitment to quality, fresh, and healthy ingredients.

