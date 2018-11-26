Kim Kardashian West and her estranged husband Kanye West (now known as Ye) are constantly in the spotlight, especially as they navigate their divorce. Consequently, the public knows plenty about their private lives. But one thing you might wonder is how tall are Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West? Read on to find out the celebrities’ heights and those of the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

How tall is Kim Kardashian West?

You might be surprised to learn the reality TV star’s height. Kim Kardashian West is 5 feet 2 inches tall. Although the Skims founder might appear taller in photos, it’s likely because she usually wears high heels.

One of Kim Kardashian West’s favorite shoe styles is Hermés strappy sandals, Footwear News reports. She told her Twitter followers she ran into the designer of her favorite heels, Pierre Hardy, at the airport and shared with him how much she loved his design.

How tall is Kanye West?

Kim and Kanye don’t look like they have a huge height difference. But the Donda rapper is six inches taller than his estranged wife. Kanye West is reportedly 5 feet 8 inches.

One of West’s favorite shoe brands (besides Yeezy) is Karhu, a brand from Finland founded more than 100 years ago, GQ reports.

Who is the shortest Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian is the shortest Kardashian-Jenner sister. She admitted on Instagram that she’s 5 feet tall. Kourtney shared her height because she also posted a photo of her scale, showing her weight as 116 pounds. She didn’t want fans to worry she was too thin.

The tallest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family

A runway model, Kendall Jenner is one of the tallest among the Kardashian-Jenner children. Kendall told her Twitter fans she’s 5 feet 10 inches. There’s no doubt she gets her height from her parents.

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly 6 feet 2 inches. And though Kris Jenner isn’t super-tall at 5 feet 6 inches, she’s taller than the average woman, measuring 5-foot-3.5 inches, according to the CDC.

Kendall’s sister Kylie is also reportedly 5-foot-6. And their brother, Rob Kardashian, stands 6 feet 1 inch.

Kim Kardashian West’s sister Khloé has said she feels self-conscious about her height

Kendall Jenner and her half-sister are twinning when it comes to height. So, how tall is Khloé Kardashian? She’s also reportedly 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Khloé told Us Weekly she feels a bit self-conscious when she’s standing next to her sisters Kourtney and Kim during red-carpet events.

“They are 5-foot and 5-foot-2, so I look massive next to them,” Khloé said. “Everyone expects me to be 9 feet tall and weigh 200 pounds [when they meet me].”

Kim has also felt insecure about her weight

Living most of one’s life in front of a camera has its drawbacks. Unfortunately, it has taken a toll on Kim Kardashian West.

According to Today, Kim defended her weight on her blog in 2008. She wrote that some people told her she looked much heavier than she is and accused her of lying about her weight:

I am a size 27 jeans. My measurements are 34, 26, 39. But remember I am 5’2” and ½ and everyone carries their weight in different places.

I am really sick and tired of people being so mean and nasty and assume I am lying … Why should it upset people that I am a size 27 [in jean size]?

