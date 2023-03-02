How Tall Is Maren Morris Compared to Her Husband, Ryan Hurd?

Maren Morris is one of the biggest country music stars in the industry today, a singer who has achieved major crossover appeal as a pop artist. Her songs “Rich,” “80’s Mercedes,” and “My Church” have earned praise from music critics and fans alike.

While Morris has often made headlines due to her outspoken political convictions, Morris maintains a very peaceful home life. In fact, she’s been married to fellow country singer Ryan Hurd for years, an artist who literally (if not figuratively) towers head and shoulders taller than his diminutive wife.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

How long have Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd been married?

Hurd and Morris go back to around 2013, when the two budding songwriters started collaborating on a song for country music superstar Tim McGraw. “We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers’ job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day,” Morris later revealed to People Magazine.

They started out as friends and went on to write several songs together – but Morris noted that the chemistry was always there. “We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?'” Morris said.

A lot can happen in 10 years.



Happy move anniversary, Nashville. pic.twitter.com/S98CxoDiLT — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 2, 2023

The two started dating officially in 2015. In 2017, Hurd proposed to Morris – and their 2018 wedding was a study in outdoor simplicity, featuring lots of dancing and good times with friends. These days, the couple lives in Nashville, along with the son that they welcomed in March 2020.

How much taller than Maren Morris is Ryan Hurd?

10 years ago we wrote our first song. We fell in love and now we have our beautiful son.



We got a freaking country song of the year nomination together today.



Music might have been my first but you’re my last love @RyanHurd . ? pic.twitter.com/uVynU9uvbK — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 16, 2022

Morris and Hurd have continued to collaborate on projects, even as Morris’ star has risen in the industry. Their song “Chasin’ You” earned acclaim from critics and fans, showing that the two still have their special touch for crafting a winning song.

While Morris and Hurd prefer to hang out at home in between gigs, they turn heads whenever they do step out to red-carpet events – as much for their height disparity as for their obvious good looks.

According to Wonderwall, Morris is 5 feet 1 inch tall, while Hurd stands at 6 feet 3 inches. Even though she’s more than a foot shorter than her husband, Morris clearly loves the height difference and often posts pictures of the two of them standing side by side at various events and parties.

Maren Morris is one of the shortest country music stars

?MINNEAPOLIS, MN?



3 shows left of the Humble Quest tour. ? pic.twitter.com/nDhQwxspGg — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 22, 2022

It’s well-known that Morris is a tiny lady, with the star making waves in 2022 when she posed next to football star Shaquille O’Neal in a dramatic photo that illustrated how small she truly is. According to The Dallas Morning News, Morris and O’Neal looked hilarious in the photo, with the two of them obviously having a lot of fun.

While she is one of the shortest country music stars, she’s far from the only one who is close to 5 feet tall. According to iHeart, singers Jana Kramer and Shania Twain are both around 5 feet 4 inches, while Carrie Underwood is closer to 5 feet 3 inches.

Country singers Jessie James Decker and Dolly Parton are both about the same height as Morris, with Decker reportedly around 5 feet 1 inch and Parton standing at exactly 5 feet tall. A few women in country are on the taller side, however – most notably, Sara Evans, who stands at 5 feet 9 inches, and Jennifer Wayne from Runaway June, who is 5 feet 11 inches.