‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’: Jim Carrey Messed up 1 Scene — Leading to the Funniest Improvisation

Though it landed mixed reviews, How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey undoubtedly features hilarious moments. After all, the slapstick comedy genius of its lead prevails throughout Ron Howard’s take on the Dr. Seuss classic. While the movie likely isn’t Carrey’s best, it did showcase this unforgettable improvised scene from the actor.

How does ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ with Jim Carrey hold up against other versions of the classic tale?

Taylor Momsen listening to Jim Carrey in a scene from the film ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’, 2000. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas was released in 2000 with all the right elements in place. The film is narrated by the legendary Anthony Hopkins and has a great cast led by Carrey. Other stars include Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who, The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski as Martha May, and Molly Shannon as Betty Lou. Those with a sharp eye will also notice the director’s daughter Bryce Dallas Howard, listed on IMDb as “Surprised Who.”

By all accounts, the film was a slam dunk. Indeed, How The Grinch Stole Christmas was a box office smash when it was released. According to RadioX, the film went for four weeks at number one. It grossed $260 million worldwide which made it the second-highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time (behind Home Alone).

However, the reviews tell a different story.

The 1966 animated film Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas boasts a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience score. In comparison, Carrey’s movie has a 49% critic rating and a measly 56% audience rating. Critics and viewers alike cite a distaste for the film’s crude humor, adult themes, and dark moments.

However, Illumination Studios’ 2018 animated remake, The Grinch, has a similar critic and viewer rating to Carrey’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas, yet is now the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time (Radiox). So take those ratings with a grain of salt.

The funniest moment in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ was Jim Carrey’s improv fail

Critics and viewers also seem to agree, however, on the best part of How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Carrey’s performance. Embodying a live-action Grinch is no small feat. And Carrey’s gift for physical comedy certainly lends some magic and humor to the part. But there was one stunt that didn’t go as scripted — leading to one of the film’s most hilarious moments.

In the film, there is a scene in which the Grinch is preparing to attend an event in Whoville. He begins to toil over what to wear and grabs a tablecloth, snapping it from the table without disturbing a single item as though he was a skilled magician. This was not what Carrey intended, however. So the actor improvised, running back to the table where he sends everything flying (including the table) in a truly Grinch-worthy fit (Ms. Mojo via YouTube).

Where to watch ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ with Jim Carrey

For viewers looking to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas this year, Carrey’s version is available to stream with a subscription to HBO Max or Hulu. The movie is also available for rent or purchase via Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Apple TV, and Redbox.

Anyone wishing to watch the animated The Grinch with Benedict Cumberbatch can catch it on Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” lineup this year, and it’s also available to stream for free on FXNow. Hulu subscribers can also stream The Grinch, and the movie is available for rent or purchase via Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, and Redbox.

And for those wishing to watch How The Grinch Stole Christmas from 1966 (one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time), it is available to stream this year on Peacock and is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.