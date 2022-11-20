‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’: How to Watch the Animated Classic in 2022

Not quite feeling the holiday spirit this year? Chances are, you’re not as miserable as the Grinch, the cantankerous fellow at the heart of Dr. Seuss’s Christmas classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas. While the 1957 picture book has been adapted for the screen several times, for many people, the 1960s animated version is still their favorite. This year, the special will air twice on NBC. It’s also available to stream on Peacock.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ will air on NBC and is streaming on Peacock

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘A Christmas Story’ Bully Role Paved Zack Ward’s Career Playing the Villain – ‘I Have a Very Punchable Face’ [Exclusive]

How the Grinch Stole Christmas debuted back in 1966 on CBS. The 26-minute animated special features Boris Karloff as both the narrator and the voice of the small-hearted Grinch.

In 2022, How the Grinch Stole Christmas will air Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. An encore presentation is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is also available to stream on Peacock. It’s also available to rent or buy on Prime Video. Unfortunately, you won’t find How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Netflix or Hulu.

Where to stream the Jim Carrey version of ‘The Grinch’

Do you prefer the 2000 live-action version of Dr. Seuss’s holiday story? Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (which stars Jim Carrey as the Grinch) is streaming on HBO Max. You can also rent or purchase it on Prime Video.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is a 2018 animated movie that features Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the title character. You can buy or rent it on Prime Video, Redbox, YouTube, Vudu, or iTunes.

Where and when to watch other holiday classics

RELATED: ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,’ ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Won’t Air on PBS in 2022

How the Grinch Stole Christmas isn’t the only holiday classic that will air again on TV this year. Here’s when you can watch a few other Christmas favorites in 2022:

Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns: Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Elf: A 24-hour marathon starts Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 a.m. ET on TBS.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: A 24-hour marathon starts Sunday, Nov. 27 at 6 a.m. ET on TNT.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

It’s a Wonderful Life: Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

A Christmas Story: A 24-hour marathon starts Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

One enduring Christmas special that won’t air on TV this year is A Charlie Brown Christmas. In 2022, the holiday classic about Charlie Brown’s efforts to discover the true meaning of Christmas is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. If you don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription, you can stream the special for free from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 25.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.