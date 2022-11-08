How to Buy Tickets for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’

In 2023, Taylor Swift will kick off her highly-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stadium tour will visit multiple cities across the U.S., with international dates expected to be announced soon. Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN will all appear at different shows as opening acts.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 18, but there are multiple presales leading up to this date. Because tickets for The Eras Tour are expected to be incredibly hard to come by, here’s how fans of Swift can buy tickets for the tour.

Fans of Taylor Swift can try and sign up for a presale through Ticketmaster

To try and help Swifties get tickets over scalpers, there will be a TaylorSwiftTix Presale through Ticketmaster Verified Fan on Nov. 15. Fans must register for the presale on Ticketmaster by Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Once on Ticketmaster, fans must sign in to their Ticketmaster account. Fans will be prompted to fill in their contact information and select three dates from The Eras Tour they are interested in attending.

After submitting their information, fans will receive a confirmation email from Ticketmaster. Due to the limited number of tickets available for the concerts, not every fan who registers for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale will be selected.

If fans are chosen to participate in the presale, they will be notified by Ticketmaster on Nov. 14. The TaylorSwiftTix Presale will begin on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time, depending on the location of each concert venue.

Fans who were supposed to attend Lover Fest will get priority

In 2020, Swift was expected to tour a limited number of dates to promote her album 2019 Lover. The tour was called Lover Fest and it was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Because a number of fans had purchased tickets for Lover Fest, those fans will receive priority when purchasing tickets through the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.

According to Ticketmaster, “Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. Please make sure that you register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase.”

There is another presale through Capital One

In addition to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, there will be a presale called the Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale. For the Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale, a certain number of tickets will be held for an exclusive number of fans.

To sign up for the presale, fans must simply have a credit or debit card through Capital One. There is no official registration required.

The Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale will take place on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. local venue time. Once the presale begins, Capital One cardholders can visit the ticketing website.

To enter the presale on Nov. 15, cardholders must enter the first 6 digits of their Capital One card. When purchasing tickets in the Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale, fans must use an eligible Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card.

The presale will last until Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time or when tickets sell out, whichever comes first.

More information about tickets for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’

If tickets do not sell out during the TaylorSwiftTix Presale or the Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale, tickets for The Eras Tour will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Nov. 18.

General admission tickets are expected to range from $49 to $449, and VIP tickets should range from $199 to $899.

On Nov. 4, Swift added eight more tour dates to The Eras Tour, bringing the total number of shows for the U.S. leg to 35 stops.

