How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The annual award show will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Here are all the ways music fans can watch the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Trevor Noah | Cliff lipson/CBS via Getty Images

How fans can watch the 2023 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards are a live event, so fans will be able to see iconic performances and winners announced in real-time.

Leading up to the award show, fans can watch the red carpet for the Grammy Awards on E! News. To have access to E! News, viewers must check with their cable or satellite provider to see if their plan includes the E! network.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET and the award show is expected to last until 11:30 p.m. ET. The easiest way to watch the music award show is through the main broadcast on CBS. The channel CBS is available through cable and satellite plans.

If fans do not have access to CBS, the 2023 Grammy Awards will also be streamed on Paramount+. Plans for Paramount+ start at $4.99 a month and new subscribers get a seven-day free trial.

Have you always dreamed of attending Music’s Biggest Night?



Enter our ticket giveaway contest where 5️⃣ lucky winners will receive two 2️⃣ tickets to attend the 2023 #GRAMMYs on Sunday, Feb. 5, at @cryptocomarena in #LosAngeles.https://t.co/gLQAJxOF9w — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 16, 2023

This year, there are 91 categories at the Grammy Awards. Because not every category can be shown during the evening broadcast, there will also be Grammys Premiere Ceremony in the hours leading up to the main ceremony.

The Grammys Premiere Ceremony can be streamed each year, and details on how to stream the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Some fans can attend the 2023 Grammy Awards in person

While not every fan has the luxury of being able to attend the Grammy Awards, some lucky fans will have the chance.

This year, the Recording Academy is holding a ticket giveaway. To enter, fans must sign up on “the official contest submission page, subscribe to the GRAMMY.com newsletter, and follow the Recording Academy on Instagram and TikTok to be eligible.”

Fans must enter the giveaway by 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 25, and winners will be announced on Jan. 26. Five winners will be chosen, and each winner will receive two tickets to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards.

With the 65th #GRAMMYs officially 2️⃣ weeks away, hop in our time machine and travel back ten years ago to experience the 55th GRAMMYs all over again. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/5DeaYA1fp9 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 23, 2023

Who is nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced in November 2022. The complete list of nominees can be viewed here.

Each year, the General Field is made up of the most prestigious awards of the night. 2023 nominees for the General Field can be viewed below.

Record Of The Year:

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock,” Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best New Artist:

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Song Of The Year:

“abcdefu,” GAYLE

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“GOD DID,” DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

Album Of The Year: