How to Watch BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert in Movie Theaters

On Oct. 15, 2022, the members of BTS put on a concert called WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN. The event was free for concertgoers to attend and there was also a free livestream for fans around the world to watch. Now, ARMY will have another chance to see BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN, this time as a theatrical release. Here’s how BTS fans can watch BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN in movie theaters.

BTS | Big Hit Music

How to watch BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ concert in movie theaters

Starting on Feb. 1, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas will begin playing in theaters. The film will show in theaters for a limited time from Feb. 1 until Feb. 4.

According to a press release, “Showings on Sat., Feb. 4 will be dedicated to ‘Light Stick Screenings,’ where audiences can celebrate using the band’s signature illuminated merchandise.”

To buy tickets to see BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, fans must click here to find the closest participating movie theater. Once on the concert film’s homepage, fans must click on the “Get Tickets” button in the top-right corner to purchase tickets.

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas will be shown in theaters in over 110 countries and territories. There are ticket options for multiple viewing experiences including ScreenX, 4DX, and 4DX Screen.

Why BTS’ Busan concert is playing in movie theaters

On Jan. 10, BTS released a YouTube video showing Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. In the video, the members explained why their BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN is playing in movie theaters.

“As we step into 2023, we have a New Year’s gift for ARMY all over the world,” RM said.

“A concert screening of BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN that lit Busan on fire last October is opening in theaters worldwide,” Jimin explained.

At this, the members cheered.

“There’s a reason why you shouldn’t miss this movie! The concert was captured vividly in high resolution with a professional cinema camera,” said Jungkook.

J-Hope then explained the different types of viewing experiences that are available to fans while Jin and V shared how fans can find the link to purchase tickets.

“You’ll get to see BTS’ concert in theaters on big screens with high-quality sounds!” Suga encouraged.

What songs did BTS perform during their ‘Yet to Come’ concert?

BTS put on BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN as part of their roles as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. The concert marked the band’s last concert before the members started their military enlistment plans, with Jin being the first member to enlist in the military.

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN also marked the first time BTS performed “RUN BTS” from their 2022 anthology album Proof. The complete setlist for BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN can be viewed below.

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN setlist:

“MIC Drop”

“Run BTS”

“Run”

“Save Me”

“00:00 (Zero O’Clock)”

“Butterfly”

“UGH!”

“BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER”

“Dynamite”

“Boy With Luv”

“Butter”

“Ma City”

“Dope”

“FIRE”

“IDOL”

“EPILOGUE: Young Forever”

“For Youth”

“Spring Day”

“Yet To Come”

Fans will be able to experience the stellar setlist all over again with BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas.