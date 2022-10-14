How to Watch BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert

On Oct. 15, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS will perform a concert called WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN. The concert will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, and there will also be a live stream of the concert on Weverse. Here’s how BTS fans around the world can watch BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN.

BTS’ Busan concert is free to watch on Weverse

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are holding BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN as part of their roles as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. The concert is named after “Yet To Come,” the lead single from BTS’ 2022 anthology album Proof.

According to a press release, BTS’ concert is free to attend in person at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, and there will also be an in-person LIVE PLAY event of the concert at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot and at “a special stage in the Haeundae area.”

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will also be free to stream on Weverse. Because of this, streaming the concert will differ from previous concert live streams by the band.

Unlike past BTS concerts, fans do not have to purchase tickets to view the live stream, and there are not multiple live stream options to choose from.

How to watch BTS’ upcoming Busan concert on Weverse

To watch BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN on Weverse, fans must create an account on the platform. After making an account, ARMY will need to join the BTS Weverse Community.

When one joins a community on Weverse, one must pick a nickname to go by. Once inside the BTS Weverse Community on a mobile device or a computer, there are four tabs: Feed, Artist, Media, and LIVE.

The upcoming BTS concert can be viewed in the LIVE tab when the concert begins on Oct. 15 by choosing the LIVE media.

Certain TVs support the Weverse TV app. BTS fans that have access to the TV app can select the LIVE media option straight from the app’s Home menu or from BTS’ artist page.

ARMY can find out if their TV supports the Weverse TV app here.

What time will BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Busan concert start?

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will begin at 6 p.m. KST on Oct. 15. The concert’s live stream will begin on Weverse at the same time.

For BTS fans watching in the U.S., the concert live stream will start at 2 a.m. PDT, 4 a.m. CDT, and 5 a.m. EDT on Oct. 15.

Because the Weverse live stream is a real-time broadcast of an in-person event, any delays at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium will affect the start and run time of the concert live stream.

The live stream of BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will have subtitles available in multiple languages including Korean, English, Japanese, and Spanish.

Fans can view more information about BTS’ roles as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea, and the concert’s venue selection here.

