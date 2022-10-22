How to Watch a Delayed Stream of BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert

On Oct. 15, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS put on a concert called WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN. The concert was free to attend and fans around the world were able to watch a free livestream of the concert. For fans who missed the original stream or want to watch BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN again, there will be a delayed stream of the concert on Weverse on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. KST. Here’s how BTS fans can watch a delayed stream of the band’s BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN concert.

How to watch the delayed stream of BTS’ Busan concert

The delayed viewing of BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will be free for ARMY to stream on Weverse. In order to watch the concert on the platform, fans must have a Weverse account.

Once one has made a Weverse account, one must join the BTS Weverse Community. To join a community on Weverse, fans must enter a nickname to go by on the platform.

When fans have created a Weverse account and entered the BTS Weverse Community on a mobile device or computer, fans will see four tabs to choose from: Feed, Artist, Media, and LIVE.

The delayed stream of BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN can be viewed in the LIVE tab by selecting the LIVE media when the stream begins.

In addition to being viewed on a mobile app and computer, certain TVs are capable of supporting the Weverse TV app. BTS fans can find out if their TV supports the Weverse TV app here.

If watching the delayed stream on the platform’s TV app, fans can choose the LIVE media option from the app’s Home menu or from BTS’ artist page.

The delayed stream of BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will start at 11 a.m. KST on Oct. 23. For BTS fans in the U.S., the stream will start at 7 p.m. PDT, 9 p.m. CDT, and 10 p.m. EDT on Oct. 22.

What songs did BTS perform during their ‘Yet to Come’ concert?

Because BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN occurred on Oct. 15, the concert’s set list is already known. The setlist for BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN can be viewed below.

BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN setlist:

“MIC Drop”

“Run BTS”

“Run”

“Save Me”

“00:00 (Zero O’Clock)”

“Butterfly”

“UGH!”

“BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER”

“Dynamite”

“Boy With Luv”

“Butter”

“Ma City”

“Dope”

“FIRE”

“IDOL”

“EPILOGUE: Young Forever”

“For Youth”

“Spring Day”

“Yet To Come”

BTS’ Busan concert was their last concert before their military service

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook put on BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN as part of their roles as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea.

On Oct. 17, Big Hit Music confirmed that members of the band will begin fulfilling their military service, with Jin expected to be the first member to enlist.

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” Big Hit Music wrote in a statement.

Based on Big Hit Music’s statement, the band is expected to resume group activities “around 2025.” In an email to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Big Hit Music shared that for the time being, the members of BTS will continue focusing on solo projects based around their individual military service plans.

Because of this, BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN ended up being the band’s last concert with all seven members for a few years, making the delayed stream of the concert extra special.

