How to Watch J-Hope of BTS Perform During ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

On Dec. 31, J-Hope of BTS will be performing during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. J-Hope will be one of a handful of artists who are set to perform at the holiday special’s main stage in New York City. Here’s how BTS fans can watch J-Hope perform during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

J-Hope of BTS | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

How to watch J-Hope perform during ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is an annual holiday special that consists of musical performances and a ball drop to signify the new year.

The easiest way to watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is on ABC. In order to have access to ABC, BTS fans must have the channel through a satellite or cable plan.

Those with a satellite or cable plan can also sign in to the ABC website to watch the holiday special. If fans do not have satellite or cable, there are multiple ways to stream New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

A YouTube TV plan typically starts at $64.99 a month but currently has a limited-time offer of $54.99 a month.

Hulu + Live TV is another popular streaming option and costs $69.99 a month. Like Hulu + Live TV, a Fubo TV plan also costs $69.99 a month.

The broadcast of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will start at 8 p.m. ET.

What songs will J-Hope perform during ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’?

Ahead of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, ABC announced all of the performers who will perform in Times Square in New York City. J-Hope, Duran Duran, Jax, and New Edition are the four performers who will take the stage in Times Square.

According to ABC, J-Hope “will get viewers moving with a medley of ‘= (Equal Sign),’ ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ and fan-favorite song ‘Butter (Holiday Remix).'”

J-Hope released the song “Chicken Noodle Soup” as a collaboration with Becky G in 2019. The two performed the song for the first time together at Lollapalooza 2022 when Becky G made a surprise appearance.

The rapper released “= (Equal Sign)” on his solo studio album Jack In The Box in July. While it is not a single, “= (Equal Sign)” quickly became beloved by fans.

“Butter” is a song released by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS. BTS received a nomination for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards for “Butter.”

Multiple artists are performing during ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

This year, 22 artists are performing during New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. J-Hope, Duran Duran, Jax, and New Edition are the performers in New York City.

Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Ciara, Fitz and the Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, and Tomorrow X Together will be performing during New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland in California. The performances from Disneyland will be pre-recorded.

Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, and Nicky Youre will perform from Los Angeles. Farruko’s performance will be shown in Puerto Rico, and Billy Porter will perform in New Orleans.

The broadcast of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is expected to last from 8 p.m. ET until 2 a.m. ET, so BTS will catch J-Hope’s performance during the hours-long event.