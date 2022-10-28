How to Watch Jin of BTS Perform ‘The Astronaut’ for the First Time During Coldplay’s Concert

On Oct. 28, Jin of BTS released a single called “The Astronaut.” The single was co-written by Jin and the band Coldplay. Fans can see Jin perform “The Astronaut” for the first time during a live broadcast of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour. Here’s how fans can watch Jin’s performance during Coldplay‘s upcoming concert.

Jin of BTS | Big Hit Music

How to watch Jin of BTS perform ‘My Astronaut’ at Coldplay’s concert

On Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, Coldplay will be broadcasting their Music of the Spheres World Tour in movie theaters. The concert performance will not be available to watch online and is only available to watch in movie theaters as an in-person event.

Showings of the concert will be available in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. There are three types of showings of the Music of the Spheres World Tour.

A live performance will be a live broadcast of Coldplay’s concert happening simultaneously. A delayed live performance will be video captured from the earlier live broadcast but shown afterward in movie theaters to fit certain time zones. Lastly, a repeat performance is a second showing of the original broadcast.

Tickets for concert broadcasts can be purchased here.

What to know about the upcoming Coldplay concert

Jin will perform “The Astronaut” for the first time during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 28.

The concert will be held at River Plate Stadium, and it is set to begin at 9 p.m. ART. In the U.S., the concert broadcast will be shown in movie theaters on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT and 5 p.m. PDT. A repeat performance of the concert can be watched in U.S. movie theaters on Oct. 29.

In South Korea, the first broadcast of Coldplay’s concert featuring Jin will be a delayed performance on Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. KST, and a repeat performance will be broadcast at 9 p.m. KST.

Times for the broadcasts of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour featuring Jin can be viewed here.

? LIVE BROADCAST from BUENOS AIRES



Find your nearest screening and get tickets now, at https://t.co/ucbxKMoI0J



A global live broadcast of the Music Of The Spheres world tour from River Plate Stadium



In cinemas worldwide, October 28 / 29#ColdplayLiveBroadcast pic.twitter.com/rBRA51tawa — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 15, 2022

In addition to seeing Jin’s performance of “The Astronaut” the Music of the Spheres World Tour show will feature some of Coldplay’s most popular songs.

“Watch as the band perform classic hits from across their career including ‘Yellow,’ ‘The Scientist,’ ‘Fix You,’ ‘Viva La Vida,’ ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘My Universe’ in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands – all of which combine to make Coldplay’s concerts such a joyful and life-affirming experience,” reads the concert broadcast’s official synopsis.

‘The Astronaut’ is Jin’s new solo song

Jin released “The Astronaut” on Oct. 28 and it is a pop-rock track. “The Astronaut” was co-written by Jin and Coldplay, and famed producer Max Martin was also involved with the song’s production.

To correspond with the song’s release, Jin also released a music video for “My Astronaut” which add to the single’s wholesome message. With “My Astronaut” Jin sings of his love for BTS fans, ARMY.

“When I’m with you/ There is no one else/ I get heaven to myself/ When I’m with you/ There is no one else/ I feel this way I’ve never felt,” Jin sings in the song’s chorus.

“My Astronaut” is available now.

