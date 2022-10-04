How to Watch the Batman Movies in Order

There are many incarnations of Batman, and each one provides something different than the rest. While some Batman movies are better, it’s intriguing to see how the franchise has evolved over time. From changes in tone to interpretations of villains, Batman on screen has undergone many changes. Here is how you can watch all Batman movies in order of release date.

Batman made his comic book debut in 1939. The caped crusader was very popular and led to a TV series starring Adam West in 1966. The TV series was goofy and cartoonish, but it did get its own movie in 1966. 23 years later, Batman came back in a much darker movie directed by Tim Burton. Bruce Wayne/Batman was played by Michael Keaton in Batman (1989), who also returned for the sequel Batman Returns.

In 1995, Joel Schumacher brought Batman back with a much lighter tone in Batman Forever. However, its sequel, Batman & Robin, was received so poorly by audiences and critics that it almost killed the franchise.

To save the franchise, Warner Bros. brought in director Christoper Nolan, who revived the franchise in Batman Begins in 2005. Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy renewed the world’s love for Batman and brought in billions of dollars for the studio. Now, Batman has returned, thanks to Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves with The Batman. The 2022 movie is expected to begin a new trilogy and already has sequels and spinoffs planned out.

If you are a Batman completionist and want to watch all the movies in order of their release, here is the correct order. The first is Batman: The Movie from 1966. Following that are the Tim Burton movies Batman and its sequel Batman Returns. Then comes the two Schumacher movies, Batman Forever and Batman and Robin. To wash the taste of Batman and Robin out of your mouth, the next is Batman Begins, followed by The Dark Knight and then The Dark Knight Rises. Finally, the marathon is complete with 2022’s The Batman.

There are a couple of movies featuring Batman that could also be included. Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice debuted after the Dark Knight trilogy and stars Ben Affleck as Batman, who also plays the character in Justice League. There is also Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, which explores the origins of Batman’s most notorious villain. While a release date for The Batman sequel has not been announced, Keaton and Affleck are both returning for The Flash, which is set to be released in 2023.

Where can you stream all of the Batman movies?

The Batman movies are available to stream on HBO Max. The streaming service contains an extensive catalog of DC content that also includes the Batman animated movies and the animated series. DC fans can also check out more content featuring characters like Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, Supergirl, and The Flash.

The Batman collection is available on HBO Max.

