How Yung Miami Responded to Diddy’s Baby Announcement

Rappers Sean “Diddy” Combs and Yung Miami have been romantically linked since 2021, though their relationship at times has puzzled many. In December 2022, Diddy announced the birth of a baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, leading to questions about how Yung Miami would react to the bombshell news.

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship

Yung Miami and Diddy have been showering each other with love since they were first spotted together in 2021. But in a September 2022 interview with XXL magazine, when speaking about her relationship with the “Last Night” rapper, she described a seemingly open relationship.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” Yung Miami said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

For Yung Miami, Diddy is a supportive partner who helps her be a better person.

“He’s supportive and I feel like he brings a different side of me that — I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had — he brings out a better side of me. He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that,’” she said. “He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

Diddy announced the birth of his child, Love Sean Combs

In December 2022, over a year after they started dating, Diddy announced the birth of a baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, on Twitter.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

A source close to Diddy’s team told TMZ that the baby was reportedly born in October at a hospital in Newport, California. The identity of the mother remains unclear.

Yung Miami’s apparent reaction to Diddy’s child

In the aftermath of Diddy breaking the news, Yung Miami kept her words about the matter to a minimum. When a fan on Twitter told her to film an emergency episode of her Caresha Please podcast to answer questions about the matter, to which she simply replied with an eyes emoji.

She followed it up with a photo of Terri Leann and her fiancé, who went viral last year for a video featuring her going into someone’s yard to confront them about making fun of someone. Yung Miami then tweeted about her workout routine. “Idk if I’m delusional or what but I been working out for a [week and a half] and I can already see the difference in my legs!!!!” she wrote.

When controversial commentator DJ Akademiks tweeted calling Diddy “a real [one]” for having “a side baby on his harem of side chicks,” Yung Miami didn’t hold back with her thoughts. “I’m nobody side b****,” she tweeted. “Let’s just make this clear on this good Monday! I don’t come [second] to no b****!”

“Akademiks, my name ain’t d*** so keep it out your mouth!!!” she continued in another tweet. “You the type of n**** my uncle doing life sentences for, b**** a** n****!!!”

Related Diddy Once Bought Fake Diamonds and Tried to Pass Them Off as Real

Diddy said Yung Miami isn’t his ‘side chick’

Diddy was upset at Akademiks’ claim that Yung Miami is one of his many side chicks, and took to Twitter himself to clarify what happened.

“[Yung Miami] is not my side chick,” he wrote. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

“So think what you want,” he continued. “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings.”