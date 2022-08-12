Hulu’s New ‘Tell Me Lies’ Has a Connection to a Hollywood Power Couple

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is known for producing hit TV shows. But he also has a famous family. Sutter has been married to Married…With Children and Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal since 2004. He’s also the stepfather of Tell Me Lies star Jackson James White.

Katey Sagal was married twice before she tied the knot with the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator

Sagal began her career in Hollywood in the 1970s when she was an aspiring singer and songwriter. While working as a backup vocalist for artists like Bob Dylan, Bette Midler, and the late Olivia Newton-John, Sagal met and married musician Freddie Beckmeier. They were married from 1978 to 1981.

In the 1980s, she shifted her career focus to acting. She landed the lead role of Peg Bundy on Married…With Children in 1987. And over the next decade, Sagal starred on the hit Fox series while finding happiness in her personal life.

Sagal married musician Jack White in 1993 and they welcomed two children — Sarah Grace in 1994 and Jackson James in 1996. Unfortunately, Sagal and White ended their marriage in 2000. But it wasn’t long before Sagal met Sutter.

They became husband and wife in a private ceremony in October 2004, and then three years later welcomed their daughter, Esmé Louise.

Why the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator is ‘proud’ of ‘Tell Me Lies’

Sutter has created three successful TV shows during his career — The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, and Mayans MC. He’s not involved with the new Hulu series Tell Me Lies, but he definitely has a reason to be proud of the show.

Tell Me Lies will star Sagal’s son and Sutter’s stepson Jackson James White. And the Sons of Anarchy creator let the world know how he felt about his son’s new role in a recent tweet.

“Proud of you, son,” Sutter tweeted, along with a link to Hulu’s announcement of the Tell Me Lies premiere.

According to PopSugar, Jackson grew up singing and playing instruments with his musical family. But he eventually transitioned to acting, just like his mom. He got his first taste of the stage at the age of 14 when he performed in his high school’s production of RENT.

He quickly turned pro and started appearing in TV shows like The Middle and Mrs. Fletcher, and films like Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Now, he’s starring alongside Grace Van Patten in the twisted, coming-of-age romance Tell Me Lies.

‘Tell Me Lies’ is based on a best-selling book

Tell Me Lies is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering. It’s a college love story with a twist — fueled by passion and betrayal. Van Patten plays Lucy Albright and White plays Stephen DeMarco, the man who becomes her obsession.

“Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years,” the show’s synopsis reads.

“When she meets Stephen, Lucy sees a dark streak in him that she recognizes in herself, and will inadvertently bring her demons to light . . . Together they will embark on a tumultuous journey, with repercussions that neither could have predicted.”

Tell Me Lies premieres Wednesday, September 7 on Hulu.

