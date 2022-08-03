Hunter Moore Calls Netflix Documentary ‘BS,’ Reveals Why He Didn’t Participate in ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’

Hunter Moore finally broke his silence about the Netflix documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet. Find out why the creator of IsAnyoneUp.com backed out of interviewing for the three-part documentary.

‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ documentary doesn’t feature Hunter Moore

The three-part Netflix documentary comes from director Rob Miller and producer Vikki Miller. In the past, Moore was more than happy to speak to outlets like Village Voice and Rolling Stone about his site. He also agreed to participate in the Netflix series, but he ultimately backed out.

“I was initially disappointed,” Miller told Metro. “But then I completely changed my mind and am so glad we ended up telling it through Charlotte Laws’ narrative.” The producer says Moore is fairly represented throughout.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet makes use of photos and video clips Moore previously shared online. “A lot of things that he said that we included in the series he said repeatedly over various interviews, so it’s not just a one-off that he can excuse by saying, ‘I was on coke’ or ‘I was drunk,'” Rob told the outlet. “So, I do feel it’s representative of who he was, at that point in time.”

Hunter Moore claims he could not to tell his side of the story

On Aug. 3, shortly after Moore’s account was restored by Twitter, the “Revenge Porn King” addressed his lack of participation in the documentary. “A lot of you [have] been asking why didn’t I tell my side of the story on Netflix documentary,” he tweeted.

“Well, at first, we all had agreed about the terms and all, but at the end they wouldn’t let me tell my side of the story, basically I had to say what they wanted me to say, so I back off.” Hunter Moore, Twitter

In another tweet, he added: “There is always two side[s to] the [story]; 60% of that Netflix documentary was BS; they never want you to tell or hear the truth.”

IsAnyoneUp.com founder won’t apologize for the revenge porn site’s impact

Over the course of two years, hundreds of nude photographs were shared on IsAnyoneUp.com, impacting many people’s lives. The Netflix documentary tells those victim’s stories and the crusade Charlotte Laws made against Moore.

Still, the IsAnyoneUp.com founder doesn’t seem to feel remorseful for his actions. After discovering a documentary Vice shared in April 2022, Moore tweeted:

“So yesterday Vice made a lil’ documentary and uploaded on their YouTube channel making me look evil. Why not mention on the good s*** I’ve done. I donated thousands of dollars, did charity events, saved hundreds of animals [lives]. I mean I just created a platform and the one who posted on my site was your loved one back then, so why blame me and not your partner who you trusted?” Hunter Moore, Twitter

Moore “did his time behind bars” — he served 2.5 years in prison and was released in 2017 (via My News LA). “… It’s been a decade … some of you love me and most of you hate me,” Moore’s tweet concludes:

“If you want me to apologize, well, I wouldn’t. I don’t owe anyone anything.” Hunter Moore, Twitter

Watch The Most Hated Man on the Internet on Netflix.

