Hunter Moore’s 2011 Anderson Cooper Appearance: ‘Is Anyone up’ Founder Was ‘Drunk’ When He Got ‘Ambushed’ by Victims

IsAnyoneUp.com founder Hunter Moore appeared on CNN broadcaster Anderson Cooper’s daytime talk show in November 2011. Since Netflix released the documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet, that interview has become a hot topic once again. Moore was under the impression the interview was between him and Cooper. That wasn’t the case — here’s how Moore remembers the interview.

Anderson Cooper, Scott Olson/Getty Images | Hunter Moore, Netflix

IsAnyoneUp.com founder told Anderson Cooper the site was about ‘getting information out there’

Moore created IsAnyoneUp.com in 2010. It quickly became a hub for X-rated content, some of which came from users, some of which Moore and his associate Charles Evens got by hacking people’s cell phones and emails. Cooper had Moore on his show to ask about his motives for posting sensitive images and information online for all to see.

“It’s just getting that information out there,” he said. “People are curious about that.”

When Anderson asked Moore if he thought what he was doing was right, Moore said: “I mean, just looking at my website, it should just kind of educate you on technology” (via YouTube).

Hunter Moore drank before his interview with Anderson Cooper

In 2013, Moore spoke of his experience with Cooper on the Yoshi Didn’t podcast. “He ambushed me, he was a total f***ing a**hole,” Moore said. Initially, Moore thought the interview would be a one-on-one.

“[As] I’m walking out on the stage … all the people that had been on my site ambushed me,” he added. “I was pretty drunk, so I didn’t really give a s***.”

In July 2018, Moore addressed the interview with Cooper again in a YouTube video. After speaking about how “fake” television is, Moore said Cooper’s producers were “pushing a narrative.” He added: “They were making sure I was the bad guy.”

Hunter Moore claimed he slept with a woman after the interview

During the podcast, Moore claimed he slept with one of the women who “ambushed” him during his television appearance. “We were all staying at the same hotel,” he explained. “About an hour after … [I] f***ed one of the girls that was there to ambush me and take me down.”

Hunter Moore said his Anderson Cooper appearance impacted the site

Allegedly, the user-generated submissions to IsAnyoneUp.com got worse after Moore appeared on Cooper’s show. According to Rolling Stone’s profile of Moore, “the real weirdos came out to play, submitting truly hardcore stuff – child porn, animal porn, not your run-of-the-mill revenge porn.” Eventually, the site shut down in April 2012.

IsAnyoneUp.com founder turned down the Netflix documentary

When the X-rated site was in it’s heyday, Moore was generally willing to do press. According to Twitter, Netflix asked Moore to do The Most Hated Man on the Internet and he sat for interviews. However, he ultimately backed out of participating.

Moore claims he will post a video to TikTok explaining his decision to back out of the docuseries. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates regarding that announcement.

Watch The Most Hated Man on the Internet on Netflix.

RELATED: IsAnyoneUp.Com Founder Hunter Moore’s Twitter Is Active Again, but He’s Still Banned From Facebook