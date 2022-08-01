Hunter Moore’s Twitter Account Was Suspended After ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ Docuseries; Read His Former Tweets

Hunter Moore, the founder of IsAnyoneUp.com and subject of the Netflix docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet, is no longer on Twitter. However, you can still read what the “King of Revenge Porn” was posting before his account suspension. Find out why his Twitter was suspended and what he was posting before the account was removed.

Hunter Moore, IsAnyoneUp.com Founder | Netflix

Twitter deactivated Hunter Moore’s account amid Netflix docuseries backlash

After seeing The Most Hated Man on the Internet, many Netflix subscribers reported Moore’s account @_iamhuntermoore. “I watched #mosthatedmanontheinternet last night and was disgusted to see that Hunter Moore had a growing account,” said one Twitter user. “So I reported it and thought ‘I bet loads of other people will do this too.’ Checked this morning. People of Twitter I love you.”

Hunter Moore's Twitter account was suspended this morning. #revengeporn #MostHatedManOnTheInternet — Charlotte Laws (@CharlotteLaws) July 29, 2022

Twitter suspended the account because it violated Twitter’s rules. More specifically, the site will suspend an account if it violates Twitter Rules surrounding abuse. At publication, Moore’s Twitter is still in suspension.

Hunter Moore’s old tweets are still accessible

Moore’s account might be not be accessible on Twitter, but his previous posts are available on the Internet Archive. On July 27, the day The Most Hated Man on the Internet came out, Moore posted a video promoting the docuseries.

“Hi — Netflix just put out a documentary about me,” Moore says in the video, which was also posted to TikTok. “My name is Hunter Moore. I created the site IsAnyoneUp.com … a very controversial website back in the early 2010s.”

He continues: “The website garnered a ton of attention overnight. I was kind of a little prick, so I also gained a lot of notoriety. So if you love me or you hate me, go watch it. Let me know what you think. Drop a comment, and let’s fight about it in the comments.”

“I really want to make Twitter fun again but cancel culture revolution thing and people are way [too] sensitive now,” Moore tweeted on July 1. Another tweet from April 19 reads: “On this day 12 years ago I sold my site IsAnyoneUp.com and the rest is history.”

“Cinderella removed on shoe and found love,” Moore tweeted in March 2022. “Y’all naked on here and still single.”

‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ docuseries details Hunter Moore’s ‘revenge porn’ site IsAnyoneUp.com

The Most Hated Man on the Internet documents the victims impacted by IsAnyoneUp.com, including Moore’s legal suit with activist Charlotte Laws. The victims included Laws’ daughter, whose pictures were posted on the site after her email got hacked.

According to Netflix: “Moore was a self-proclaimed ‘professional life ruiner’ who found fame in the early 2010s [after founding the] notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub. The site posted explicit photos of women and men, often without their permission and with devastating results. He built a cult following of those who hung on his every raunchy move.”

Moore was initially supposed to interview for the Netflix docuseries, but ultimately backed out. He posted about his reasoning for doing so on Twitter, but the video has since been taken down — it is not documented in the Internet Archives.

Watch the three-part docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet on Netflix.

How to get help:

In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

