Hunter Moore’s Twitter Use Reportedly Ended ‘Like 10 Years’ Ago; IsAnyoneUp.Com Founder Is on TikTok Now

Netflix‘s The Most Hated Man on the Internet tells the story of IsAnyoneUp.com, a revenge porn website created by Hunter Moore. The former scene culture icon has all but disappeared from the Internet, claiming he hasn’t been on Twitter in a decade. However, the account was active after the documentary’s release and has since been suspended. Here’s what Moore had to say about his Twitter account on his new platform, TikTok.

Twitter suspends account allegedly tied to Hunter Moore

Netflix released The Most Hated Man on the Internet on July 27, 2022. “Moore was a self-proclaimed ‘professional life ruiner’ who found fame in the early 2010s [after founding the] notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub,” the streaming giant describes. “The site posted explicit photos of women and men, often without their permission and with devastating results. He built a cult following of those who hung on his every raunchy move.”

After seeing the three-part docuseries, many Twitter users began reporting the account @_iamhuntermoore. “I watched #mosthatedmanontheinternet last night and was disgusted to see that Hunter Moore had a growing account,” said one Twitter user. “So I reported it and thought ‘I bet loads of other people will do this too.’ Checked this morning. People of Twitter I love you.”

Twitter ultimately suspended the account because it violated their rules. Unlike Tommy Lee’s nude post, the platform will suspend users if their posts violate Twitter Rules surrounding abuse. At publication, Twitter still has the account under suspension. Similarly, Moore is still banned from using Facebook.

Is Anyone Up founder says he hasn’t been on Twitter in years

Several TikTok accounts claim to be the former webmaster. Based on the stitched posts on TikTok, @itsmehuntermoore appears to be Moore’s actual account. Unlike the others, this one features links promoting Moore’s website, book, and Discord server, among other things.

According to Moore’s post, he hasn’t “had Twitter in like 10 years.” However, leading up to the release of the Netflix documentary, the account tied to his old handle was actively tweeting.

“I really want to make Twitter fun again but cancel culture revolution thing and people are way [too] sensitive now,” reads a tweet from July 1 (via Internet Archive). Another tweet from April 19 reads: “On this day 12 years ago I sold my site IsAnyoneUp.com and the rest is history.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to Moore for comment about the account. He did not reply by publication.

Hunter Moore’s TikTok explains what he’s doing now

In 2014, Moore appeared in Sacramento federal court and later pleaded guilty to “aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting in the unauthorized access of a computer” (via ABC). He was released in May 2017. When one TikTok user if he ever considered creating a series about what he’s done since IsAnyoneUp.com and his jail sentence, Moore said:

“The hardest thing for me was getting off of fame,” Moore admits in the TikTok video. “I think internet clout is literally the scariest, most addicting drug in the world. The reason I really haven’t [come] back to the Internet is because of that.”

'The Most Hated Man on the Internet' — which borrows its title from a 2012 Rolling Stone article on the same subject — centers on Hunter Moore and his infamous website

Moore also explained what he did after his jail sentence. “I started a company while I was on probation and I sold it last year,” he said. “I’m low-key kind of just retired and traveling and just enjoying myself making up for all the time that I lost.”

