With ‘Hustle,’ Adam Sandler Fans Think He Should Stick to Drama

Adam Sandler has been in Hollywood a long time – and for most of that period, he’s been a rather polarizing figure. Some fans love Sandler, while some don’t particularly care for his brand of humor. While most of his films have been somewhat divisive, it seems as though Sandler’s latest project, the sports drama film Hustle, is a rare exception. The film, released on Netflix in early June 2022, has been getting rave reviews and has prompted a few outspoken critics to claim that Sandler should focus exclusively on making dramas.

Adam Sandler’s latest film ‘Hustle’ is getting rave reviews

LeBron James and Adam Sandler at the ‘Hustle’ premiere | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hustle was released on Netflix on June 3, and with a star-studded cast, it quickly started making waves. A sports comedy-drama that features Adam Sandler as an NBA scout, the film also includes performances from Ben Foster, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and Heidi Gardner. Hustle tells the story of the jaded NBA scout, played by Sandler, who recruits a talented player from Spain and works to prepare him for the upcoming draft.

Hustle received positive reviews out of the gate – some of the best reviews of Sandler’s career to date. Rotten Tomatoes certified the film “fresh,” with a 92% from critics and a 93% rating from fans. This sets a new record for Sandler, with one review of the film reading, “This is a good space for Sandler, a rich vein to keep mining.” Another review praises Sandler’s ability to play his most “sympathetic character ever,” noting that the actor displays “a quiet determination and subtle, deeper humor.”

Some fans think that Sandler should stick to making dramas

In the wake of Hustle’s success, many have praised Adam Sandler’s seemingly uncanny ability to make touching dramatic films. In a recent report from The Digital Fix, one critic pointed out that the actor’s most popular films have all been dramas, including the critically-acclaimed flicks Uncut Gems, Punch-Drunk Love, and The Meyerowitz Stories. The critic pleaded with Sandler to focus on those dramatic pieces rather than the comedic films (such as Grown Ups) that many consider to be unwatchable and ended the piece by noting that “when he wants to be,” Sandler might just be one of the most talented men in Hollywood.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to express similar sentiments, according to Unilad. One fan wrote, “Adam Sandler is much better at dramatic acting than comedy. He’s doing his thing in Hustle.” Another fan agreed, writing, “Hustle was a great movie, man. Really fun. If you’re a fan of basketball you’ll love it. But it’s also just a dope movie in general. I actually love seeing Adam Sandler in more serious roles.”

Adam Sandler’s most popular movies

Clearly, fans have a lot of love for Adam Sandler’s dramatic movies, like Uncut Gems, but there are a few of his comedies that are much-loved as well. These include The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, and Mr. Deeds. Sandler often portrays an immature, outrageous man-child in his comedies, prone to sight gags and crude humor. Some of his films have been critically slammed, including misfires like Jack and Jill and Grown Ups 2 – but as fans and writers in recent days have pointed out, Sandler does have an uncanny ability to go deep within himself and portray misunderstood characters who just want a second chance at life and success.

Through it all, Sandler has admitted that he doesn’t care much what critics say about him or his movies. In a 2013 interview with The Independent, Sandler revealed that “I didn’t get into movies to please the critics. I got into it to make people laugh and have fun with my friends.”

